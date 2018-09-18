You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jack Horner Joins David Ellison’s Skydance in PR Position

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

David Ellison’s Skydance has hired veteran public relations executive Jack Horner as its senior vice president of corporate communications and publicity.

Horner has formerly worked at Warner Bros. and News Corp. He will be responsible for devising and implementing the communications strategies and overseeing domestic and international public relations efforts on behalf of Skydance Media and its properties.

“Jack’s vast experience in corporate communications and trade publicity along with his strong media relationships make him the ideal executive to lead Skydance Media’s public relations efforts and we’re excited to welcome him to our team,” said Anne Globe, Skydance chief marketing officer. “Jack will play a pivotal role shaping and communicating our overall growth story and brand messaging as we continue to expand our film, TV, animation and interactive businesses.”

Horner’s most recent post was VP of worldwide corporate communications at Warner Bros. Entertainment. Prior to that role, he served as chief spokesman and media strategist for Warner Bros. Pictures for more than five years. Horner also worked at News Corp as VP of corporate affairs and corporate communications. He joined the company as a director and speechwriter, ultimately expanding his responsibilities to include crisis management, acting as a senior spokesman.

Skydance, best known as the producer of the “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” movies, has a first-look deal with Paramount. It launched its animation division last year and formed a multi-year partnership with Madrid-based Ilion Animation Studios. The news about Skydance was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

