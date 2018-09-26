Chadwick Boseman’s ’17 Bridges’ Adds J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch

J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch have joined Chadwick Boseman’s action-thriller “17 Bridges” for STXfilms.

The mini-major announced in July that “Black Panther” star Boseman would produce and star in “17 Bridges.” Brian Kirk, whose credits include “Luther” and “Game of Thrones,” is directing from a script by Adam Mervis (“The Philly Kid”).

Boseman will portray a disgraced NYPD detective who, after being thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, is given a shot at redemption. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 17 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

STXfilms said Wednesday that MWM Studios had joined previously announced producers Boseman, Logan Coles and Joe and Anthony Russo. Gigi Pritzker (“Hell or High Water”) will serve as a producer, Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich will serve as executive producers, and Melissa Rucker will be a co-producer, all on behalf of MWM Studios. Mike Larocca will executive produce the film under the AGBO banner.

Simmons won the 2015 Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance in “Whiplash” and can currently be seen in Jason Reitman’s upcoming political drama “The Front Runner.” Miller starred in Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in the West End” last year, and will next be seen in the indie thriller “American Woman.” Kitsch starred in “Only the Brave” and the six-part series “Waco.”

Simmons is represented by Gersh. Miller is represented by WME and United Agents in the U.K. Kitsch is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee the film’s production on behalf of the studio.