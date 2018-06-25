‘It: Chapter 2’: Teach Grant to Play Adult Henry Bowers (EXCLUSIVE)

Teach Grant and Jess Weixler are set to join New Line’s “It: Chapter Two,” sources tell Variety.

Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill’s wife.

The two join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, respectively, in the sequel. Bill Skarsgard is also set to return as Pennywise.

Director Andy Muschietti is back to direct, with Gary Dauberman penning the script. The sequel will bow on Sept. 6, 2019, with production expected to start this summer.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him. “Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

The first film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide, including $327 domestically.

Grant is a Canadian actor whose list of credits includes heavily recurring arcs in USA’s “Damnation” and, most recently, Netflix’s highest-budgeted series, “Altered Carbon.”

