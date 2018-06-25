You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘It: Chapter 2’: Teach Grant to Play Adult Henry Bowers (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Teach Grant
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Line

Teach Grant and Jess Weixler are set to join New Line’s “It: Chapter Two,” sources tell Variety.

Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill’s wife.

The two join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, respectively, in the sequel. Bill Skarsgard is also set to return as Pennywise.

Director Andy Muschietti is back to direct, with Gary Dauberman penning the script. The sequel will bow on Sept. 6, 2019, with production expected to start this summer.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him. “Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

The first film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide, including $327 domestically.

Grant is a Canadian actor whose list of credits includes heavily recurring arcs in USA’s “Damnation” and, most recently, Netflix’s highest-budgeted series, “Altered Carbon.”

Weixler is repped by Gersh and Mosaic. Grant is repped by the Cue Agency and Allagash Entertainment.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Teach Grant

    'It: Chapter 2': Teach Grant to Play Adult Henry Bowers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Teach Grant and Jess Weixler are set to join New Line’s “It: Chapter Two,” sources tell Variety. Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill’s wife. The two join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, […]

  • Christoph Terhechte to Lead Revived Marrakech

    Former Berlinale Section Director to Head Revived Marrakech Film Festival

    Teach Grant and Jess Weixler are set to join New Line’s “It: Chapter Two,” sources tell Variety. Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill’s wife. The two join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, […]

  • Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver to Appear

    Martin Scorsese, Sigourney Weaver, Giuseppe Tornatore Set for Rome Film Festival

    Teach Grant and Jess Weixler are set to join New Line’s “It: Chapter Two,” sources tell Variety. Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill’s wife. The two join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, […]

  • Terence Stamp English actor Terence Stamp

    Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton Join Netflix's 'Murder Mystery'

    Teach Grant and Jess Weixler are set to join New Line’s “It: Chapter Two,” sources tell Variety. Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill’s wife. The two join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, […]

  • 'The Parting Glass' Review: An Honest,

    Film Review: 'The Parting Glass'

    Teach Grant and Jess Weixler are set to join New Line’s “It: Chapter Two,” sources tell Variety. Grant will play bully Henry Bowers, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hamilton in the first movie, and Weixler will play Bill’s wife. The two join Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad