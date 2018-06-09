‘It: Chapter 2’ Casts Isaiah Mustafa as Adult Mike

The last adult member of the Losers Club has been cast.

Isaiah Mustafa has signed on to play the adult version of Mike Hanlon in “It: Chapter 2.”

He joins Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Jay Ryan, who are set to play Beverly, Bill, Richie, and Ben, respectively, in the sequel. Bill Skarsgard is also set to return as Pennywise the Clown, with Andy Bean as Stanley Uris and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak.

Chosen Jacobs portrayed Mike in the first film. Jacobs revealed the news in an Instagram post.

Director Andy Muschietti is back to direct, with Gary Dauberman penning the script. The sequel will bow on Sept. 6, 2019, with production expected to start this summer.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him. “Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

The first film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide, including $327 domestically.

Mustafa, who is best known as the Old Spice Guy, recently wrapped the final season of the Freeform series “Shadowhunters.”