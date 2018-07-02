‘It: Chapter Two’ Assembles Adult Losers’ Club in New Cast Photo

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean.

The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and Bean as Stanley Uris.

It Movie’s official Twitter account posted the photo of the new cast having a laugh during a table read, officially kicking off the sequel’s summer production schedule. The highly anticipated follow-up is slated to release on Sept. 6, 2019.

The original film, based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, starred Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Jeremy Wray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley). Bill Skarsgard will reprise his chilling role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown for the second chapter, as the Losers’ Club must return to Derry, Maine 27 years later to fight evil forces the circus clown unleashes on the town. The first film became sleeper hit at the box office, picking up $327 million in North America and $700 million globally.

VARIETY VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • Hollywood, CA December 11, 2017 -

    'Jumanji' Star Madison Iseman Joins Comedy 'This Is the Year' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy […]

  • Passion for Acting and Thirst for

    Passion for Acting and Thirst for Challenges Keep Anna Paquin Going

    Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy […]

  • Lucas HedgesNYFW Fall/Winter 2018 - Tom

    'Boy Erased,' 'On the Basis of Sex' Score New Release Dates

    Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy […]

  • Scarlett Johansson Rupert Sanders

    Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Sanders Reteam for Massage Parlor Drama 'Rub & Tug'

    Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy […]

  • NICK MEYER

    eOne Names Nick Meyer President of Film, Buys Remaining Sierra/Affinity Stake

    Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy […]

  • 'It: Chapter Two' Assembles the Adult

    'It: Chapter Two' Assembles Adult Losers' Club in New Cast Photo

    Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy […]

  • Small Grants Help Filmmakers Make Giant

    Small Grants Help Filmmakers Make Giant Leaps, Richard Linklater Says

    Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean. The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad