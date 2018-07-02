‘It: Chapter Two’ Assembles Adult Losers’ Club in New Cast Photo

Release the red balloons — Warner Bros. dropped the first full cast photo from “It: Chapter 2,” featuring Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Andy Bean.

The seven actors make up the adult version of the Losers’ Club, with Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Hader as Richie Tozier, McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and Bean as Stanley Uris.

It Movie’s official Twitter account posted the photo of the new cast having a laugh during a table read, officially kicking off the sequel’s summer production schedule. The highly anticipated follow-up is slated to release on Sept. 6, 2019.

The original film, based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel, starred Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Jeremy Wray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley). Bill Skarsgard will reprise his chilling role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown for the second chapter, as the Losers’ Club must return to Derry, Maine 27 years later to fight evil forces the circus clown unleashes on the town. The first film became sleeper hit at the box office, picking up $327 million in North America and $700 million globally.

VARIETY VIDEO: