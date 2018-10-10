You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Issa Rae to Star in Romantic Comedy ‘American Princess’

Dave McNary

Issa Rae
“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae will topline Fox’s romantic comedy “American Princess” from director Stella Meghie.

Paul Feig is producing with Jessie Henderson through their Fox-based Feigco Entertainment banner. Brendan O’Brien will also produce the pic.

Rae will play an American woman who moves to London, finds herself drawn into a world of wealth and high society, and falls in love in a very unexpected way. The script was written by Amy Aniobi, who has worked with Rae on “Insecure” as a writer/co-executive producer.

Rae stars in the Fox drama “The Hate U Give” as activist April Ofrah, who helps Amandla Stenberg’s character find her voice and speak up. She and Larry Wilmore created HBO’s “Insecure,” which follows the friendship of two women as they deal with their real-life flaws and a seemingly endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. HBO renewed the series for a fourth season in September.

Meghie directed the young-adult drama “Everything, Everything.” Feig directed and produced the dark comedy “A Simple Favor.” Jonathan Wu is overseeing for Fox.

Meghie is repped by CAA and Del Shaw. Rae is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

