You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Blum Wasn’t Forced From Stage After Anti-Trump Speech, Israel Film Festival Says

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason blum
CREDIT: Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Israel Film Festival has released a statement after Jason Blum was booed offstage Wednesday night while making remarks critical of Donald Trump while he was accepting an award. The speech came in the midst of midterm election results being reported, which made it a very tense day,” the festival said.

Festival director Meir Fenigstein attributed the incident to “some audience members” who “greatly lacked that respect” and said that the festival did not remove Blum, rather, he was asked to step down from the stage for his own safety.

Blum, who was receiving the festival’s Achievement in Film & Television Award, started his acceptance speech by saying, “The great thing about this country is that you can like Trump, but I don’t have to, and I can say what I feel about it — and I don’t like it!”

Some audience members then began to walk out of the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills as the boos and shouting broke out.

“As you can see from this auditorium, it’s the end of civil discourse,” Blum continued. “We have a president who calls the press the enemy of the people. Thanks to our president, anti-semitism is on the rise.”

Related

When a man approached and tried to pull Blum offstage, security was called to escort Blum offstage and the man backed off.

The statement reads:

For 32 years, the Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles has presented more than 1,000 feature films, documentaries, television dramas and short films to close to one million filmgoers and brought hundreds of Israeli filmmakers to the U.S. to share their art. Last night, at the opening of the 32nd edition, the Festival honored two highly esteemed filmmakers, producer Jason Blum and writer/director Avi Nesher, for their great contributions to cinema. Through their work, they entertain audiences around the world. Their artistic expression and opinions are their own and, fortunately, the U.S. protects their freedom of speech. While some may not agree with one’s point of view, many have fought and lost their lives for the very fundamental right to articulate their thoughts, opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation.

“Over the past three decades, we have never shied away from allowing a filmmaker or actor to express themselves either personally or through their work,” said Fenigstein, the Festival Director and Founder. “We have often highlighted films that some may deem not to their liking or are controversial. We in no way condone violence but do wholeheartedly support dialogue that allows people to share ideas and viewpoints in a respectful way. Sadly, some audience members at last night’s opening greatly lacked that respect and turned an evening of celebration and recognition into something else.

“This is the first time we have ever experienced anything like this,” Fenigstein continued. “I am in total shock, but I realize that yesterday was a very tense day in America with the elections.”

“To be clear, the Festival did not in any way remove Jason Blum from the stage. To protect him when an audience member in no way associated with the Festival charged the podium, the Festival security ushered Blum off the stage.”

Fenigstein’s statement said that a majority of the audience of more than 1,200 people was respectful.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Film

  • Christopher Nolan - DEG Vanguard Award

    Christopher Nolan Gets DEG's Inaugural 'Vanguard' Award at 4K UHD Summit

    The Israel Film Festival has released a statement after Jason Blum was booed offstage Wednesday night while making remarks critical of Donald Trump while he was accepting an award. The speech came in the midst of midterm election results being reported, which made it a very tense day,” the festival said. Festival director Meir Fenigstein […]

  • Jason blum

    Jason Blum Wasn't Forced From Stage After Anti-Trump Speech, Israel Film Festival Says

    The Israel Film Festival has released a statement after Jason Blum was booed offstage Wednesday night while making remarks critical of Donald Trump while he was accepting an award. The speech came in the midst of midterm election results being reported, which made it a very tense day,” the festival said. Festival director Meir Fenigstein […]

  • Andy Fickman Playing With Fire

    Andy Fickman Signs on to Direct 'Playing With Fire' Starring John Cena (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Israel Film Festival has released a statement after Jason Blum was booed offstage Wednesday night while making remarks critical of Donald Trump while he was accepting an award. The speech came in the midst of midterm election results being reported, which made it a very tense day,” the festival said. Festival director Meir Fenigstein […]

  • US director-actor Bradley Cooper (L) and

    Lady Gaga, Sean Penn to Honor Bradley Cooper at American Cinematheque

    The Israel Film Festival has released a statement after Jason Blum was booed offstage Wednesday night while making remarks critical of Donald Trump while he was accepting an award. The speech came in the midst of midterm election results being reported, which made it a very tense day,” the festival said. Festival director Meir Fenigstein […]

  • WME suspicious package

    WME Briefly Evacuated After Suspicious Package Delivered to L.A. Office

    The Israel Film Festival has released a statement after Jason Blum was booed offstage Wednesday night while making remarks critical of Donald Trump while he was accepting an award. The speech came in the midst of midterm election results being reported, which made it a very tense day,” the festival said. Festival director Meir Fenigstein […]

  • Elle Fanning's 'Teen Spirit' Set for

    Elle Fanning Music Drama 'Teen Spirit' to Open in Spring 2019

    The Israel Film Festival has released a statement after Jason Blum was booed offstage Wednesday night while making remarks critical of Donald Trump while he was accepting an award. The speech came in the midst of midterm election results being reported, which made it a very tense day,” the festival said. Festival director Meir Fenigstein […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Elf' Turns 15: Behind the Scenes of Making the Will Ferrell Holiday Classic

    The Israel Film Festival has released a statement after Jason Blum was booed offstage Wednesday night while making remarks critical of Donald Trump while he was accepting an award. The speech came in the midst of midterm election results being reported, which made it a very tense day,” the festival said. Festival director Meir Fenigstein […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad