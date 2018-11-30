Former Weinstein Co. Exec Irwin Reiter Forms Consulting Firm (EXCLUSIVE)

Irwin Reiter, who recently served as the Weinstein Company’s executive vice president of accounting and financial reporting, is launching a consulting firm.

Dubbed Reiter Audit, the company has signed a non-exclusive financial consulting role with Lantern Entertainment. In that capacity, it will be involved in all forms of finance, accounting and participation reporting.

Reiter spent 29 years combined in the Weinstein family orbit, first working at Miramax Films and then at The Weinstein Company. The indie film studio was sold to Lantern for $289 million last summer. The company was on the verge of bankruptcy after dozens of women stepped forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

Reiter went on the record with the New Yorker magazine to talk about the way that Weinstein bullied people in to silence and to criticize his use of lifetime nondisclosure agreements.

“A forever N.D.A. should not be legal,” he told the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow. “People should not be made to live with that. He’s created so many victims that have been burdened for so many years, and it’s just not right.”

Reiter also raised issues about Weinstein’s payments to women and urged the board in 2015 to reconsider extending his contract, according to the New York Times. After he raised his objections, Weinstein had security firm scan Reiter’s computer.

At the Weinstein Company, Reiter was involved in the banking, reporting, participations and residuals accounting and producer audits. He also was involved in negotiating key vendor and licensing arrangements. Reiter has his CPA and MBA, and spent a decade working at Deloitte and Tri-Star Pictures before moving over to Miramax Films in 1989.