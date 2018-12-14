×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Could Tangle Up to $40 Million in Debut

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
CREDIT: Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is dominating the domestic box office as it heads for up to $40 million in its opening weekend at 3,813 North American locations, early estimates showed on Friday.

Clint Eastwood’s drug-runner drama “The Mule” should finish second with about $18 million at 2,558 venues, at the high end of expectations. MRC-Universal’s sci-fier “Mortal Engines” is coming in under forecasts, heading for a dismal $8 million at 3,103 venues. It will probably fall behind Universal’s sixth frame of “The Grinch” at $12 million and Disney’s fourth weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at $9 million.

“Spider-Verse,” a re-invention of the Spider-Man universe, launched Thursday night with $3.5 million, while “Mortal Engines” grossed a quiet $675,000 in previews.

Sony has been forecasting that its animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will debut to $30 million, while rivals contend that early buzz could lift its start to the $40 million range. The movie carries a $90 million budget.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is Sony’s seventh pic about the webslinger. The six “Spider-Man” movies have collectively generated $4.9 billion worldwide. Last year’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland, hauled $880 million globally and a sequel will bow next year.

Related

“Spider-Verse” features Shameik Moore voicing Miles Morales, a half-Puerto Rican and half-African-American teenager from Brooklyn who is bitten by a genetically modified spider, develops spider-like abilities, and discovers an alternative universe where more than one Spider-Man exists.

Warner Bros. is targeting older audiences for “The Mule.” Eastwood stars in his first movie since 2012’s “Trouble With the Curve,” portraying a 90-year-old who gets caught smuggling cocaine for the cartel. Reviews have been mixed, earning the film a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score.

“Mortal Engines” is a dystopian science-fiction story from “Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker Peter Jackson. It’s set in a world where motorized cities prey on each other. Critics have not been impressed, giving the film a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has already begun its rollout in 43 international territories, including Korea, Russia, and Australia, where it’s earned $20.1 million.

Fox’s “Once Upon a Deadpool,” a PG-13 revamp of “Deadpool 2,” is not showing much traction as it heads for a $1.3 million weekend after picking up about $1.7 million on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The Grinch” should wind up the weekend having earned $240 million after its first 38 days.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Film

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Could Tangle Up to $40 Million Weekend

    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is dominating the domestic box office as it heads for up to $40 million in its opening weekend at 3,813 North American locations, early estimates showed on Friday. Clint Eastwood’s drug-runner drama “The Mule” should finish second with about $18 million at 2,558 venues, at the high end of expectations. MRC-Universal’s [...]

  • Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to

    Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Set for August Release

    Lionsgate and CBS Films have set Guillermo del Toro’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” for an Aug. 9 release. The adaptation cast Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur and Natalie Ganzhorn with production started in late August. Del Toro is producing the teen thriller with his “Shape of Water” producer J. [...]

  • Celebrities Sound Off on 2018

    Celebrities Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

    Still looking for the latest and greatest movie, TV series or book to finish before the year is out? Why not ask the folks behind Hollywood’s favorite hits, what they’re reading and viewing this 2018. We reached out to the stars and creators behind the things you love (including Barry Jenkins, Steven Canals and Dan Levy)  to [...]

  • Kate Winslet Saoirse Ronan

    Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan to Star in Fossil Hunter Movie 'Ammonite'

    Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan are starring in the independent historical drama “Ammonite,” a story inspired by the life of fossil hunter Mary Anning. The story is set in 1840s England, when Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. Anning is [...]

  • Hugh Jackman'To Kill a Mockingbird' Broadway

    'To Kill a Mockingbird's' Starry Opening: Oprah, Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and More

    The Shubert Theatre in New York City last was filled on Thursday night with Oscar winners, media titans, and, of course, Broadway legends who came out for the opening of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The starry guest list included Oprah Winfrey, Barry Diller, “Les Misérables” co-stars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Gayle King, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad