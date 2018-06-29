‘Into the Badlands’ Star Emily Beecham Joins ‘Berlin, I Love You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Emily Beecham has taken a leading role in one of the segments in “Berlin, I Love You,” the anthology feature that will consist of 10 romance-themed stories set in the German capital. She joins a stellar cast in the picture, including Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jim Sturgess.

Beecham is known for playing the Widow in AMC’s hit martial-arts action series “Into the Badlands” and for her starring role in “Daphne.” She landed best actress awards at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Turin Film Festival for that part, as well as BIFA and Empire Award nominations. She was also in the Coen brothers’ movie “Hail, Caesar!”

In “Berlin, I Love You,” Beecham appears in a segment called “Me Three,” directed by Stephanie Martin (“Wild Horses”) and Claus Clausen. She plays Hannah, a woman in an abusive relationship, who by chance meets another woman in a colorful Berlin launderette and strikes up a friendship. Touching upon themes of abuse and the place of women in society, the partially improvised segment was inspired by the #MeToo movement, Beecham told Variety.

The film is part of Emmanuel Benbihy’s “Cities of Love” franchise. It follows “Paris Je T’Aime” in 2006 and “New York, I Love You” in 2009. “Rotterdam, I Love You” is also in the works.

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales of “Berlin, I Love You,” with Disrupting Influence, and CAA co-reps the U.S. Saban picked up the U.S. rights to the film at Cannes. It is produced by Clausen and Edda Reiser of Walk on Water Films; Alice De Sousa of Galleon Films; and Skady Lis of Getaway Pictures as co-producers. Benbihy is executive producing. Tthe film was financed by VX119 Media Capital.

Beecham is represented by ICM Partners, Seven Summits Pictures and Management and Troika in the U.K.

