‘The Nun’ Slashes ‘The Predator’ at International Box Office

“The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row.

Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked up another $18 million in North American for a global total of $228.7 million.

It’s now the highest grossing film in the “Conjuring” universe in 18 markets, including Romania, Spain, Ukraine, and Brazil. “The Nun” is also the biggest Warner Bros. title of the year in 19 territories. The horror film saw the best holdover in Brazil ($3.5 million on 1,266 screens), followed by Mexico ($3.3 million on 2,600 screens), and the United Kingdom ($2.3 million on 637 screens). In Indonesia, it surpassed “Batman v Superman” to become Warner Bros.’ highest grossing film ever in that territory.

Meanwhile 20th Century Fox’s “The Predator” earned $30.7 million when it launched in 72 overseas territories. It bowed with $24 million in North America for a global start of $54.7 million. The fourth installment in the “Predator” series will have to pick up steam abroad to justify its $88 million price tag.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” continues to do big business overseas, grossing another $15.9 million in 57 markets. That brings its international total to $544.8 million, while its domestic tally currently sits at $216 million.

“Crazy Rich Asians” pocketed another $7.3 million in 29 internationally territories this weekend. To date, the Warner Bros.’ romantic comedy has earned $37.9 million overseas and $149 million in North America. Another Warner Bros.’ title, “The Meg,” crossed $500 million globally, including $6.1 million in 64 international markets this weekend.

Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” also passed $500 million worldwide this weekend. The animated threequel made another $3.3 million for an international cume of $337.8 million.

In other notable milestones, Disney-Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” surpassed $400 million internationally, making it the 14th Marvel movie to do so. After this weekend, Disney already eclipsed the its 2017 global grosses to become the second biggest year in the studio’s history.