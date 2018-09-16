‘The Nun’ Slashes ‘The Predator’ at International Box Office

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Nun Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row.

Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked up another $18 million in North American for a global total of $228.7 million.

It’s now the highest grossing film in the “Conjuring” universe in 18 markets, including Romania, Spain, Ukraine, and Brazil. “The Nun” is also the biggest Warner Bros. title of the year in 19 territories. The horror film saw the best holdover in Brazil ($3.5 million on 1,266 screens), followed by Mexico ($3.3 million on 2,600 screens), and the United Kingdom ($2.3 million on 637 screens). In Indonesia, it surpassed “Batman v Superman” to become Warner Bros.’ highest grossing film ever in that territory.

Meanwhile 20th Century Fox’s “The Predator” earned $30.7 million when it launched in 72 overseas territories. It bowed with $24 million in North America for a global start of $54.7 million. The fourth installment in the “Predator” series will have to pick up steam abroad to justify its $88 million price tag.

Related

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” continues to do big business overseas, grossing another $15.9 million in 57 markets. That brings its international total to $544.8 million, while its domestic tally currently sits at $216 million.

“Crazy Rich Asians” pocketed another $7.3 million in 29 internationally territories this weekend. To date, the Warner Bros.’ romantic comedy has earned $37.9 million overseas and $149 million in North America. Another Warner Bros.’ title, “The Meg,” crossed $500 million globally, including $6.1 million in 64 international markets this weekend.

Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” also passed $500 million worldwide this weekend. The animated threequel made another $3.3 million for an international cume of $337.8 million.

In other notable milestones, Disney-Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” surpassed $400 million internationally, making it the 14th Marvel movie to do so. After this weekend, Disney already eclipsed the its 2017 global grosses to become the second biggest year in the studio’s history.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Takes Toronto Film Festival's 2018 People's Choice Award

    “The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked […]

  • The Nun Movie

    'The Nun' Slashes 'The Predator' at International Box Office

    “The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked […]

  • 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' Review: Rise and

    Toronto Film Review: 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy'

    “The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked […]

  • 'Her Smell' Review: Elisabeth Moss as

    Toronto Film Review: Elisabeth Moss in 'Her Smell'

    “The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked […]

  • Box Office: 'The Predator' Bites Off

    Box Office: 'The Predator' Bites Off $24 Million Bow

    “The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked […]

  • 'Lost Child's' Leven Rambin Says She

    'Lost Child' Star Leven Rambin Says She Doesn't Care About 'Being Likable'

    “The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked […]

  • Keira Knightley and Wash Westmoreland'Colette' film

    'Colette' Director Says History's Queer People Have 'Relevance': 'This Is Their Story'

    “The Predator” sunk its teeth into the North American box office, but it wasn’t able to stick the landing overseas, where “The Nun” reigned supreme in international territories for the second weekend in a row. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” generated $33.1 million in 62 overseas markets, taking its international tally to $143.6 million. It picked […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad