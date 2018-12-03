Instagram Star Documentary ‘Social Animals’ Sells to Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures has acquired multi-platform distribution rights to “Social Animals,” a documentary feature about life as an Instagram star.

Produced by Subconscious Films and its larger parent, the content studio Conscious Minds , the feature played to acclaim in SXSW’s film festival program this year. Gravitas will roll out the film on digital exclusively, starting with a paid VOD run on December 11. The distributor will also retain future TV licensing opportunities.

Directed by Jonathan Ignatius Green, “Social Animals” follows social media influencers in three distinct categories, described as “a thrill-seeking, New York-based photographer, an aspiring swimsuit model in California, and a Midwest girl next door.” The doc poses that each has “validated their existence through followers, likes and comments” and takes an unflinching look at Instagram’s impact on their respective identities.

“Gravitas is a digital distribution trailblazer with a track record of connecting talented filmmakers to a wide audience. They are a very hands-on shop that’s open to our ideas and marketing strategies as a creative studio ourselves. They saw our film and immediately saw the potential in how it could resonate with the audience,” said film producer and Conscious Minds founder Blake Heal.

“We are always thrilled to work with proactive artist entrepreneurs like Conscious Minds. The topic of Social Animals could not be more timely and thought provoking and we look forward to introducing the film to appreciative audiences that demand exceptional storytelling,” added Gravitas Ventures CEO Nolan Gallagher.