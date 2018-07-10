‘Indiana Jones 5’ Pushed Back a Year to 2021

“Indiana Jones 5” has officially been delayed.

Disney pushed back the film’s release a year to July 9, 2021. Variety first reported late last month that the Harrison Ford-starrer would miss its 2020 release date. The return of the action hero has been halted because of issues with the script. The studio also dated Dwayne Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” to Oct. 11, 2019 and slated Angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent 2” to May 29, 2020.

Steven Spielberg is still attached to direct the fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise, with Ford reprising his starring role. The feature is one of several franchise reboots commissioned by Disney since the studio giant purchased Lucasfilm.

Jonathan Kasdan, son of Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote the screenplay for “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” will join the project to draft a new script for the film after original writer David Koepp left the feature to direct Blumhouse’s “You Should Have Left.”

Disney also renamed the sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph.” The animated film’s original title, “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” has since been simplified to “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Coming early to theaters is “Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt. The holiday feature that was expected to hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2018, will now open on Dec. 19.

Also on the docket is a new, untitled Marvel film, which is receiving a significant time bump. The superhero feature, originally slated for release on July 30, 2021, will now open on Feb. 12, 2021, with another untitled live-action Disney film set to take its first time slot.