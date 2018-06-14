You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Incredibles 2’ Tops Fandango Record for Animated Movie Pre-Sales

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
TAKING THE WHEEL -- In “Incredibles 2,” Helen aka Elastigirl is called on to help bring Supers back. Her mission comes with a brand-new Elasticycle, a state-of-the-art cycle that is designed just for her. Meanwhile, Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home. Featuring the voices of Holly Hunter and Craig T. Nelson, Disney•Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” busts into theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Pixar

Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” has broken the record for Fandango’s top animated pre-sales.

The Fandango record had been held previously by 2016’s “Finding Dory.”

In a Fandango survey of over 1,000 “Incredibles 2” moviegoers, 87% say they are fans of director Brad Bird; 85% have seen “The Incredibles” more than once, while 60% of them have seen it more than four times; 75% saw the first “Incredibles” on the big screen when it was first released in 2004; and 74% are particularly excited to see Samuel L. Jackson return as “Frozone.”

“’Incredibles 2’ is making history as our top animated pre-seller of all time,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “Fans have been waiting a long time for the return of one of our favorite screen families, and the latest Pixar offering is primed for heavy repeat business throughout the summer.”

Recent tracking has shown “Incredibles 2” is looking at a broad range between $125 million and $140 million for this weekend when it bows at over 4,400 locations in North America. “Finding Dory” has the top opening weekend with $135 million; it  went on to pick up $486 million in North America and over $1 billion worldwide.

“Incredibles 2” already boasts a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel picks up directly following the events of the original film with the Parr family members attempting to balance having a normal life with their superpowers. Holly Hunter’s Elastigirl takes center stage as she is recruited to lead a campaign to bring Supers back after superheroes are forced to permanently conceal their identities.

The film was written and directed by Brad Bird, who also wrote and directed “The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille.” “Incredibles” opened in 2004 with $70.5 million, the second-largest opening at the time for an animated feature. It went on to win the Oscar for best animated film and earn $633 million worldwide.

More Film

  • Brad Bird Playback Podcast

    Playback: Brad Bird on 'Incredibles 2' and the Iron Giant's Big Screen Return

    Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” has broken the record for Fandango’s top animated pre-sales. The Fandango record had been held previously by 2016’s “Finding Dory.” In a Fandango survey of over 1,000 “Incredibles 2” moviegoers, 87% say they are fans of director Brad Bird; 85% have seen “The Incredibles” more than once, while 60% of them have […]

  • TAKING THE WHEEL -- In “Incredibles

    'Incredibles 2' Tops Fandango Record for Animated Movie Pre-Sales

    Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” has broken the record for Fandango’s top animated pre-sales. The Fandango record had been held previously by 2016’s “Finding Dory.” In a Fandango survey of over 1,000 “Incredibles 2” moviegoers, 87% say they are fans of director Brad Bird; 85% have seen “The Incredibles” more than once, while 60% of them have […]

  • 'The Year of Spectacular Men' Review

    Film Review: 'The Year of Spectacular Men'

    Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” has broken the record for Fandango’s top animated pre-sales. The Fandango record had been held previously by 2016’s “Finding Dory.” In a Fandango survey of over 1,000 “Incredibles 2” moviegoers, 87% say they are fans of director Brad Bird; 85% have seen “The Incredibles” more than once, while 60% of them have […]

  • 'Tag' Review: Jon Hamm and Ed

    Film Review: Jon Hamm and Ed Helms in 'Tag'

    Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” has broken the record for Fandango’s top animated pre-sales. The Fandango record had been held previously by 2016’s “Finding Dory.” In a Fandango survey of over 1,000 “Incredibles 2” moviegoers, 87% say they are fans of director Brad Bird; 85% have seen “The Incredibles” more than once, while 60% of them have […]

  • TV4 Entertainment Launches Concrete Club as

    TV4 Entertainment Launches Concrete Club as Genre-Based Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” has broken the record for Fandango’s top animated pre-sales. The Fandango record had been held previously by 2016’s “Finding Dory.” In a Fandango survey of over 1,000 “Incredibles 2” moviegoers, 87% say they are fans of director Brad Bird; 85% have seen “The Incredibles” more than once, while 60% of them have […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad