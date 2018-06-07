You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Incredibles 2’ Outpaces ‘Finding Dory’ as Fandango’s Top Animated Pre-Seller

Incredibles 2
Fandango announced that Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” is on pace to become its top animated pre-seller of all time and one of the summer’s biggest hits.

The online ticket seller said on Thursday that “Incredibles 2” is outpacing “Finding Dory,” its current animated pre-sales record-holder, at the same point in the sales cycle, along with other summer blockbusters from the past two years, including “Wonder Woman,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and “Suicide Squad.”

Erik Davis, Fandango managing editor, said, “The film is already receiving terrific early buzz, and with summer vacation in full swing for many kids, ‘Incredibles 2’ is poised to become one of season’s biggest hits.”

The sequel opens on June 15. Recent tracking showed “Incredibles 2” is heading for an opening weekend in the $120 million to $140 million range in North America.

Disney’s new distribution chief Cathleen Taff noted at CinemaCon that the teaser trailer for “Incredibles 2” was the most-watched animated teaser ever, with more than 113 million views in the first 24 hours.

The sequel picks up right after the 2004 original, with Craig T. Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl, and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone. Brad Bird is back to direct. New additions to the voice cast include Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini.

The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting to balance a normal life with their superhero powers. The original was a big hit, grossing more than $660 million worldwide.

