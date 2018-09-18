A24 Buys Horror-Thriller ‘In Fabric’ for North America

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
In Fabric
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toronto Film Festival

A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown from a sinister London department store. “In Fabric” will make its U.S. debut at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 21. Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Julian Barratt, Steve Oram, and Gwendoline Christie star in the pic.

Andy Starke produced “In Fabric.” The exec producers are Rose Garnett, Lizzie Francke, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Stephen Kelliher, Hilary Davis, Andrew Boswell, Ben Wheatley, and Ian Benson. The movie was financed by BFI Film Fund, BBC Films, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, and Twickenham Studios.

“There’s no reason a movie about a devil dress should work, and yet Strickland strikes the right tone, inviting laughter by taking it all so seriously,” Peter Debruge wrote in his review.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • 'Farming' Review: A Frustrating True Story

    Toronto Film Review: 'Farming'

    A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown […]

  • In Fabric

    A24 Buys Horror-Thriller 'In Fabric' for North America

    A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown […]

  • 'Vita & Virginia' Review: Virginia Woolf's

    Toronto Film Review: 'Vita & Virginia'

    A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown […]

  • Emilia Clarke Henry Golding

    Emilia Clarke and 'Crazy Rich Asians' Breakout Henry Golding to Star in 'Last Christmas'

    A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown […]

  • Netflix Partners With Smithsonian African American

    Netflix Partners With Inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival

    A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown […]

  • Deadmau5

    Deadmau5 to Make Film-Scoring Debut With Jonas Akerlund’s ‘Polar’

    A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown […]

  • Jack Black poses for a portrait

    Walk of Fame Honoree Jack Black Steals Scenes and Conquers Fears

    A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad