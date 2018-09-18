A24 Buys Horror-Thriller ‘In Fabric’ for North America

A24 has bought North American rights to the horror film “In Fabric,” following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The distributor plans a 2019 theatrical release for Peter Strickland’s title. Bankside Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Strickland directed from his own script about a lonely woman who buys a cursed gown from a sinister London department store. “In Fabric” will make its U.S. debut at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 21. Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Julian Barratt, Steve Oram, and Gwendoline Christie star in the pic.

Andy Starke produced “In Fabric.” The exec producers are Rose Garnett, Lizzie Francke, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Stephen Kelliher, Hilary Davis, Andrew Boswell, Ben Wheatley, and Ian Benson. The movie was financed by BFI Film Fund, BBC Films, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, and Twickenham Studios.

“There’s no reason a movie about a devil dress should work, and yet Strickland strikes the right tone, inviting laughter by taking it all so seriously,” Peter Debruge wrote in his review.