IMDBPro App to Include Sexual Harassment Reporting Resources (EXCLUSIVE)

IMDB is embracing the Time’s Up spirit. The comprehensive listing of film and TV stars, directors, show runners, and other key creative talent is including new services designed to create safer work spaces. The features will be part of the company’s first-ever app for Android platforms.

IMDBPro, the site’s subscription platform, will now include contact information and tap-to-call capability for resources including the Women In Film Sexual Harassment Help Line and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). It’s another sign of how the atmosphere in Hollywood has changed over the past year. Allegations of sexual assault and harassment involving powerful figures such as Harvey Weinstein, Dustin Hoffman, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and others has galvanized members of the creative community to push for steps to create work environments free from abuse and bullying. The help line offers resources and support to people who have been victims of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, including providing referrals to pro bono employment attorneys, therapists, and support groups.

The new IMDBPro app has other features that will likely appeal to professionals and film and TV fans. It allows users to search the profiles of more than 4 million people, surf news, get contact and representation details for roughly 300,000 industry professionals and tap through to call or email them directly from an iPhone. The app enables members to spruce up their own pages by uploading photos and managing their resumes. Users can also customize their newsfeed and receive notifications on projects or performers of interest to them. IMDBPro lists 25,000 in-development film and TV titles, along with scores of completed projects. Membership costs $19.99 a month or $149.99 annually.

IMDB, which is owned by Amazon, is embracing the new drive towards more professional workplaces in other ways. In June, IMDbPro partnered with ReFrame — a coalition of industry leaders founded by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute — to create a new data initiative that certifies gender-balanced films and television shows. As part of that effort, a dozen films will receive the newly-unveiled ReFrame Stamp, a sign that a production features women in key roles, such as starring, directing, producing, and writing a picture. Additional points were awarded for having racial diversity.