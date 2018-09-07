IFTA Posts Record Membership Growth

35 companies join as independent sector builds abroad and U.S. and overseas members looks for advocacy, guidance

CREDIT: Courtesy of IFTA

The Independent Film & Television Alliance has just seen its biggest membership growth in the last 20 years, with 35 companies from 21 countries joining over the last year.

New members at IFTA, which organizes the American Film Market and lobbies for the global independent sector, include Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, Jeff Skoll’s Participant Media, New York’s Visit Films and some 15 other U.S companies, mainly world sales agents.

But the record IFTA growth is a global phenomenon, and a sign of the times. One driver: the steady growth of film and TV production outside the U.S. and its international distribution ambitions, led by China.

Years back, Chinese films were principally sold for international out of Hong Kong. Now IFTA members include several mainland China-based companies, such as CMC Pictures, which sold milestone blockbuster “Wolf Warriors II,” and sponsored last year’s American Film Market bags.

China is not alone, however. Also joining IFTA ranks are AAA Entertainment, an African film sales agent, and TBA Studios, a top Philippine production house.

As production globalizes, however, so does the need for global advocacy and guidance, given the disruption of long-standing business models by the eruption of global video platforms and integration of the major studios, broadcasters, and cable companies, said an IFTA press statement.

“Our member companies are seeking a strong advocate for their interests and a community in which common concerns can be shared and solutions can be developed,” said IFTA president and CEO Jean Prewitt.

“IFTA is the only global organization that meets that need,” she added.

