IFTA Renews Jean Prewitt, Jonathan Wolf’s Contracts for Three Years

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

The Independent Film & Television Alliance has renewed the contracts for CEO and president Jean Prewitt, and executive VP and American Film Market managing director Jonathan Wolf for three years.

Chairman Michael Ryan said in an announcement on Tuesday, “Jean and Jonathan’s leadership, strategic clarity, and industry knowledge have been a tremendous asset to not only IFTA and AFM, but the industry at large. On behalf of the entire membership, we’re very pleased that these unrivaled advocates will continue to unite our collective voice, stand up for and serve the interests of the global Independents.”

Prewitt has headed the global trade association since 2000. Prewitt has addressed issues such as market access, copyright protection and enforcement, and net neutrality. She has also advocated to Congress that online platforms take responsibility for users’ privacy and the legality of content that they distribute.

Wolf has guided AFM, which touts itself as the world’s largest film market, since 1998. During his tenure, AFM has evolved from primarily an import-export event into a global production and distribution marketplace, and added conferences, roundtables, workshops, networking events, an online community, and online screenings. AFM launched LocationEXPO last year.

The 38th edition of AFM is scheduled will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 at the Loews Santa Monica Hotel. More than 7,000 people attend the AFM annually. IFTA has more than 130 member companies in 19 countries.

