IFC Midnight Buys Supernatural Western ‘The Wind’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

IFC Midnight is acquiring U.S. distribution rights to Emma Tammi’s supernatural Western “The Wind,” following its world premiere at Midnight Madness at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer. Tammi directed from a script by Teresa Sutherland in an exploration of domestic solitude, conjuring an indescribable spectre that seems to emanate from the abyss of the night itself. “The Wind” stars Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Dylan McTee, and Miles Anderson.

Jessica Kiang gave the film a positive review for Variety: “A convincingly feminist melding of western legend and cabin-in-the-woods horror, but not in the way one might initially think, ‘The Wind’ doesn’t seek to make infallible heroes of its women, but to understand and empathize with even their most unforgivable acts. And it’s a hugely promising debut in terms of Tammi’s steady, assured directorial craft.”

“Emma Tammi’s impressive debut into narrative filmmaking starring a break out performance from Caitlin Gerard packs the kind of fierce ingenuity we are continually searching for when we distribute films. We’re thrilled to bring such an intelligently crafted and distinct vision in the horror genre to audiences around the country,” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects.

Producers are Christopher Alender and David Viste. The deal was negotiated by IFC Midnight with ICM Partners/XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • IFC Midnight Buys Supernatural Western 'The

    IFC Midnight Buys Supernatural Western 'The Wind'

    IFC Midnight is acquiring U.S. distribution rights to Emma Tammi’s supernatural Western “The Wind,” following its world premiere at Midnight Madness at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer. Tammi directed from a script by Teresa Sutherland in an exploration of domestic solitude, conjuring an indescribable spectre that seems […]

  • Thai cave rescue

    Another Thai Cave Rescue Movie Is in the Works

    IFC Midnight is acquiring U.S. distribution rights to Emma Tammi’s supernatural Western “The Wind,” following its world premiere at Midnight Madness at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer. Tammi directed from a script by Teresa Sutherland in an exploration of domestic solitude, conjuring an indescribable spectre that seems […]

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Angelina Jolie to Star in Thriller 'The Kept'

    IFC Midnight is acquiring U.S. distribution rights to Emma Tammi’s supernatural Western “The Wind,” following its world premiere at Midnight Madness at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer. Tammi directed from a script by Teresa Sutherland in an exploration of domestic solitude, conjuring an indescribable spectre that seems […]

  • Michael Ealy, Mike Colter Join Hilary

    Michael Ealy, Mike Colter Join Hilary Swank's 'Fatale' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Midnight is acquiring U.S. distribution rights to Emma Tammi’s supernatural Western “The Wind,” following its world premiere at Midnight Madness at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer. Tammi directed from a script by Teresa Sutherland in an exploration of domestic solitude, conjuring an indescribable spectre that seems […]

  • Sean Penn Says Spirit of #MeToo

    Sean Penn Says Spirit of #MeToo Movement Is to 'Divide Men and Women'

    IFC Midnight is acquiring U.S. distribution rights to Emma Tammi’s supernatural Western “The Wind,” following its world premiere at Midnight Madness at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer. Tammi directed from a script by Teresa Sutherland in an exploration of domestic solitude, conjuring an indescribable spectre that seems […]

  • Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins, Emily

    'Mary Poppins Returns': Watch Emily Blunt in the Magical New Trailer

    IFC Midnight is acquiring U.S. distribution rights to Emma Tammi’s supernatural Western “The Wind,” following its world premiere at Midnight Madness at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer. Tammi directed from a script by Teresa Sutherland in an exploration of domestic solitude, conjuring an indescribable spectre that seems […]

  • Germany Sends Strong Lineup to Global

    Germany Sends Strong Lineup to Global Fests

    IFC Midnight is acquiring U.S. distribution rights to Emma Tammi’s supernatural Western “The Wind,” following its world premiere at Midnight Madness at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer. Tammi directed from a script by Teresa Sutherland in an exploration of domestic solitude, conjuring an indescribable spectre that seems […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad