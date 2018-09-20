You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IFC Midnight Buys U.S. Rights to Survival Thriller ‘Rust Creek’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rust Creek
CREDIT: Courtesy of IFC Midnight

IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. rights to the thriller “Rust Creek,” starring British actress Hermione Corfield in her first leading role.

Jen McGowan directed from a script by Julie Lipson, based on a story by Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard, who also produced the thriller.

“Rust Creek” stars Jay Paulson, Sean O’Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah Hauptman, Daniel R. Hill, and Jeremy Glazer. IFC Midnight is planning a January theatrical release.

Corfield, whose credits include “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” plays an ambitious, overachieving college senior with a seemingly bright future. While on her way to a job interview, a wrong turn leaves her stranded deep in the frozen Kentucky woods, where she’s punished by the elements and pursued by a band of ruthless outlaws. With nowhere left to run, she is forced into an uneasy alliance with Paulson’s enigmatic loner.

In accordance with Lunacy Productions’ mandate to support female filmmakers, most of the key roles on the movie are filled by women, including director of photography, production designer, colorist, and sound mixer. The production was awarded a Women in Film LA finishing fund grant.

“We are thrilled to partner with IFC Films on the release of this very special film,” Pollard said. “The entire crew — with Jen leading the way — did an amazing job in some very extreme conditions. We are very excited for audiences nationwide to see our cast’s amazing performances.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco and Aijah Keith for IFC with Jay Cohen at Gersh and Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law working on behalf of Lunacy and the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Life Itself

    Dan Fogelman Defends Hilariously Bad 'Life Itself' Reviews

    IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. rights to the thriller “Rust Creek,” starring British actress Hermione Corfield in her first leading role. Jen McGowan directed from a script by Julie Lipson, based on a story by Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard, who also produced the thriller. “Rust Creek” stars Jay Paulson, Sean O’Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah […]

  • The Song of Sway Lake

    Film Review: 'The Song of Sway Lake'

    IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. rights to the thriller “Rust Creek,” starring British actress Hermione Corfield in her first leading role. Jen McGowan directed from a script by Julie Lipson, based on a story by Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard, who also produced the thriller. “Rust Creek” stars Jay Paulson, Sean O’Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah […]

  • Rust Creek

    IFC Midnight Buys U.S. Rights to Survival Thriller 'Rust Creek'

    IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. rights to the thriller “Rust Creek,” starring British actress Hermione Corfield in her first leading role. Jen McGowan directed from a script by Julie Lipson, based on a story by Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard, who also produced the thriller. “Rust Creek” stars Jay Paulson, Sean O’Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah […]

  • James Bond Skyfall

    Bond 25: Why Cary Joji Fukunaga Is a Risky Bet

    IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. rights to the thriller “Rust Creek,” starring British actress Hermione Corfield in her first leading role. Jen McGowan directed from a script by Julie Lipson, based on a story by Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard, who also produced the thriller. “Rust Creek” stars Jay Paulson, Sean O’Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah […]

  • Michael B Jordan John Clark

    Michael B. Jordan to Play Tom Clancy Character John Clark in New Film Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. rights to the thriller “Rust Creek,” starring British actress Hermione Corfield in her first leading role. Jen McGowan directed from a script by Julie Lipson, based on a story by Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard, who also produced the thriller. “Rust Creek” stars Jay Paulson, Sean O’Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah […]

  • Michael Moore Omarosa

    'Mueller Investigation Is Going to Rock Washington,' Omarosa Says at 'Fahrenheit 11/9' Premiere

    IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. rights to the thriller “Rust Creek,” starring British actress Hermione Corfield in her first leading role. Jen McGowan directed from a script by Julie Lipson, based on a story by Lunacy Productions’ Stu Pollard, who also produced the thriller. “Rust Creek” stars Jay Paulson, Sean O’Bryan, John Marshall Jones, Micah […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad