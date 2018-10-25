You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton Join George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

By
Dave McNary

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton have joined George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” which will be sold by FilmNation at the upcoming American Film Market.

The project is in the early stages of development with “Mad Max: Fury Road’s” Miller set to direct the film from his own script and produce alongside Doug Mitchell. FilmNation is handling international sales. CAA will rep North America and China. AFM opens on Oct. 31 at the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.

Elba is currently filming “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. He’s also come on board recently for the role of Macavity in the musical adaptation of “Cats.” Swinton currently stars in “Suspiria,” Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the Italian horror movie.

Miller has directed all four “Mad Max” movies and has said that he’s planning a fifth, titled “Mad Max: The Wasteland.”‘ He won the Academy Award for best animated feature for “Happy Feet” and has been nominated for five other Academy Awards: best original screenplay in 1992 for “Lorenzo’s Oil,” best picture and best adapted screenplay in 1995 for “Babe,” and best picture and best director for “Fury Road” in 2015.

Elba is repped by WME and the Artists Partnership. The news about Elba was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

