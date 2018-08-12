Idris Elba Posts Cryptic References to Bond Amid Casting Rumors

Erin Nyren

Idris Elba Molly's Game
CREDIT: Julian Mackler/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Idris Elba has — possibly? — given his two cents on the rumors that he’s been floated as a new James Bond.

On Sunday, Elba posted a series of cryptic tweets, beginning with a heavily filtered selfie accompanied by the caption “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” a clear reference to the famous line spoken by Bond.

A few hours later, however, he posted an image of the rap group Public Enemy and followed it up with the titular lyric from one of their most famous songs, “Don’t Believe The Hype.” Whether or not that puts to bed the rumors circulating that Elba is being eyed as the next Bond remains to be seen.

Though Elba’s name has been put forth for years by fans as a possible option for the first non-white Bond, the rumor mill was set off again after the Daily Star published a story last week that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told director Antoine Fuqua it was time to cast a non-white actor in the role, and said Elba would be a good fit.

Fuqua’s representatives refuted the story, however, stating that no such conversation ever took place.

Current Bond actor Daniel Craig confirmed he would be returning to the role for Bond 25, and according to sources, Broccoli and Eon are currently meeting with actresses and actors for the female lead and villain for the film — not trying to find someone to replace Craig in Bond 26.

