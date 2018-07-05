Idris Elba to Play Villain in ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff Starring Dwayne Johnson (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Idris Elba is in final negotiations to play the main villain in “Hobbs and Shaw,” the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. “Fast and Furious” architect Chris Morgan penned the script, with production set to commence this fall.

The film will see the often-at-odds pair teaming up. Sources say Elba’s character is the antagonist the duo will go up against.

Since his arrival in the franchise’s fifth installment, Universal has tried to find a way to spin off Johnson’s Hobbs character, given his popularity with fans. Statham joined the series in the seventh movie, and considering the chemistry between the two actors in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” Universal took action on plans to develop a spinoff. It hits theaters on July 26, 2019.

Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz will produce alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, Statham, and Chris Morgan for his eponymous production company. Kelly McCormick, Steve Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies, and Ethan Smith will executive produce.

Exec VP of production Mark Sourian and VP of Production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project at Universal.

Elba’s no stranger to playing the baddie in popular tentpoles. He previously appeared as the villain in “Star Trek Beyond,” in addition to voicing the famous Shere Khan in Jon Favreau’s “The Jungle Book.”

He’s coming off a busy 2017 that included “The Dark Tower,” “Molly’s Game,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and “The Mountain Between Us.” He most recently helmed the Sundance pic “Yardie.” Elba is currently in production on the Netflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie,” which he created, and will topline and executive produce.

He is repped by WME, The Artist Partnership, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • Idris Elba Hunchback of Notre Dame

    Idris Elba to Play Villain in 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff Starring Dwayne Johnson (EXCLUSIVE)

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to play the main villain in “Hobbs and Shaw,” the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. “Fast […]

  • Boots Riley Playback Podcast

    Listen: Boots Riley Hopes 'Sorry to Bother You' Inspires You to Do More Than Buy Swag

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to play the main villain in “Hobbs and Shaw,” the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. “Fast […]

  • European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

    European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to play the main villain in “Hobbs and Shaw,” the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. “Fast […]

  • The First Purge

    Box Office: 'First Purge' Slashes $9.3 Million on Fourth of July

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to play the main villain in “Hobbs and Shaw,” the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. “Fast […]

  • ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in

    ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in the International Drama Business (EXCLUSIVE)

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to play the main villain in “Hobbs and Shaw,” the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. “Fast […]

  • New Europe Announces Sales on Karlovy

    Black Comedy ‘Panic Attack’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to play the main villain in “Hobbs and Shaw,” the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. “Fast […]

  • Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah

    Claude Lanzmann, Director of 'Shoah,' Dies at 92

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to play the main villain in “Hobbs and Shaw,” the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively. “Fast […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad