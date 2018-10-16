You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Idris Elba Joins Taylor Swift in ‘Cats’ Movie Adaptation

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Idris Elba Cats
CREDIT: REX

Idris Elba is in final negotiations to join the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.”

Tom Hooper will direct the star-studded movie, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift.

This marks Elba’s second feline role following his take on Shere Khan in 2016’s “The Jungle Book.”

The Universal Pictures epic, which hits theaters on Dec. 20, will be produced by Hooper and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, as well as fellow “Les Misérables” producer Debra Hayward — who brought the idea to Working Title. “Cats” will be produced by Working Title Films in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Lloyd Webber, and Angela Morrison.

“Cats,” one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history — based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” — world premiered at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Theatre awards for best musical. In 1983, the Broadway production won seven Tonys, including best musical, and ran for 18 years.

Elba is currently filming “Hobbs & Shaw” with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, and can next be seen in the Netflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie,” which he also co-created and executive produced. He returns next year to his starring role in the hit BBC series “Luther,” which he also executive produces.

He is repped by WME, The Artists Partnership, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide on How to Topple the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Actor Richard Masur attends the Tribeca

    Richard Masur to Receive SAG-AFTRA President's Award

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to join the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.” Tom Hooper will direct the star-studded movie, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. This marks Elba’s second feline role following his take on Shere Khan in 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” The Universal Pictures epic, […]

  • Idris Elba Cats

    Idris Elba Joins Taylor Swift in 'Cats' Movie Adaptation

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to join the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.” Tom Hooper will direct the star-studded movie, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. This marks Elba’s second feline role following his take on Shere Khan in 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” The Universal Pictures epic, […]

  • Halloween reboot trailer

    Box Office: 'Halloween' to Carve Out Huge $65 Million-Plus Debut

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to join the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.” Tom Hooper will direct the star-studded movie, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. This marks Elba’s second feline role following his take on Shere Khan in 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” The Universal Pictures epic, […]

  • Jane Rosenthal and Robin RobertsThrough Her

    Tribeca's 2018 Through Her Lens Program Kicks Off on Political Note

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to join the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.” Tom Hooper will direct the star-studded movie, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. This marks Elba’s second feline role following his take on Shere Khan in 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” The Universal Pictures epic, […]

  • Jolie Cohen Betsy West

    CAA Signs 'RBG' Filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to join the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.” Tom Hooper will direct the star-studded movie, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. This marks Elba’s second feline role following his take on Shere Khan in 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” The Universal Pictures epic, […]

  • Jamie Neumann

    Chadwick Boseman’s ‘17 Bridges’ Adds ‘Deuce’ Star Jamie Neumann (EXCLUSIVE)

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to join the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.” Tom Hooper will direct the star-studded movie, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. This marks Elba’s second feline role following his take on Shere Khan in 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” The Universal Pictures epic, […]

  • Black Panther Movie

    'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born' Lead 2018 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Nominees

    Idris Elba is in final negotiations to join the film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats.” Tom Hooper will direct the star-studded movie, also starring Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. This marks Elba’s second feline role following his take on Shere Khan in 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” The Universal Pictures epic, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad