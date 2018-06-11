‘Hunger Games’ Director Francis Lawrence to Helm Hulk Hogan-Gawker Movie

Francis Lawrence, who directed the last three “Hunger Games” movies and “Red Sparrow,” will direct and produce “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.”

Charles Randolph, who won an Academy Award for his “Big Short” screenplay, is attached to write the adaptation for the project, which was unveiled in March by producer David A. Neuman, CEO and partner of Blackrock Productions.

Neuman made the announcement Monday and said he is targeting an A-list cast to play the story’s principals — Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, and Nick Denton.

Published in February, “Conspiracy” outlines the tempestuous legal battle between the pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea); Gawker Media and its founder, Denton; and Silicon Valley titan Thiel — who secretly funded Hogan’s successful lawsuit over the publication of a sex tape involving Hogan. The suit resulted in a $140 million judgment against Gawker and led to Gawker’s subsequent bankruptcy.

Lawrence said, “When I read Ryan’s extraordinary book I was totally taken with this story, such an exquisitely contemporary tale, and I immediately had a vision for it as a film. It’s an important and meaningful story, and one I’m excited to tell. I’m thrilled to come aboard and to work with this team.”

