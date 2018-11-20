×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hugh Jackman Gives Teary-Eyed Tribute to His Wife During Santa Barbara Film Festival Honor

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness. Hugh Jackman, left, and Deborra-lee Furness attend the 2018 Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, in Goleta, Calif2018 Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film Honoring Hugh Jackman - Arrivals, Goleta, USA - 19 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX

Hugh Jackman may have been praised and gushed over every which way on Monday while being honored for his movie career with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, but there was only one person in the room who moved him to tears.

The “Front Runner” star teared up while talking about his wife of 22 years Deborra-lee Furness, saying she taught him that life is “not defined” by highlight reels, like the ones shown throughout the night’s tribute.

“Life actually happens in between that. Life happens when the camera is not going,” Jackman said. “You believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed — and I don’t think I felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you.”

The evening at the Ritz Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, Calif., began with remarks by Ben Mendelsohn followed by J.K. Simmons, who recalled watching Jackman learn how to throw an axe for his starring role as embattled presidential candidate Gary Hart in “The Front Runner.” The scene required Jackman to hit a bullseye from about 75 feet. “He throws the axe and hits the bullseye on the first take!” Simmons said, adding, “There’s evidence of that preparation in every film that Hugh Jackman does.”

“Front Runner” director Jason Reitman imagined that is “required to be Hugh Jackman.

Related

“You must dance — and not just a little bit of choreography stitched together with your body double,” Reitman said. “Recently Hugh texted me a video of him tap dancing on stairs and I said, ‘What is this for?’ and he said, ‘I don’t know, I just wanted to see if I could do it.’

Jackman began his remarks by thanking SBIFF executive director Roger Durling and the fest’s board of directors president Lynda Weinman, along with an additional nod to the victims and first responders of the California wildfires.

“My heart goes out to all those families that have been so deeply affected by the loss of life and the loss of homes and just the first responders who right now as we sit here are dealing with these things. We want to thank them,” he said.

He also recalled landing his star making role as Wolverine with the help of his WME agent Patrick Whitesell.

One of the funnier, if not slightly awkward, moments of the night came when a clip was shown from “Eddie the Eagle” in which Jackman demonstrates how ski jumping is like making love to Bo Derek.

Derek was actually sitting at Jackman’s table at the gala.

“I’m sitting next to my wife at a table opposite from the Bo Derek, who taught me about fictitiously making out,” Jackman said. “There’s some fantasy in there that I could cross off the list.”

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Music

  • Iggy Azalea at Hits 97.3, Fort

    Iggy Azalea Reveals Details of New '$2.7 Million' Record Deal

    Hugh Jackman may have been praised and gushed over every which way on Monday while being honored for his movie career with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, but there was only one person in the room who moved him to tears. The “Front Runner” star teared up […]

  • Jay Harren Joins StubHub as Head

    Jay Harren Joins StubHub as Head of Business Development, Music

    Hugh Jackman may have been praised and gushed over every which way on Monday while being honored for his movie career with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, but there was only one person in the room who moved him to tears. The “Front Runner” star teared up […]

  • PlayVS Secures $30.5M in Series B

    Diddy Helps High School Esports and PlayVS Secure $30.5M in Funding

    Hugh Jackman may have been praised and gushed over every which way on Monday while being honored for his movie career with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, but there was only one person in the room who moved him to tears. The “Front Runner” star teared up […]

  • Dolly PartonArtist Keynote 'Dolly Parton and

    Pink, Shawn Mendes, Chris Stapleton, More Join Grammy Tribute to Dolly Parton

    Hugh Jackman may have been praised and gushed over every which way on Monday while being honored for his movie career with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, but there was only one person in the room who moved him to tears. The “Front Runner” star teared up […]

  • Steve Aoki

    Steve Aoki Drops Music Video Starring BTS, Ken Jeong and All-Asian Cast (Watch)

    Hugh Jackman may have been praised and gushed over every which way on Monday while being honored for his movie career with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, but there was only one person in the room who moved him to tears. The “Front Runner” star teared up […]

  • Rolling Stones Announce 2019 North American

    Rolling Stones Announce 2019 U.S. Stadium Tour

    Hugh Jackman may have been praised and gushed over every which way on Monday while being honored for his movie career with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, but there was only one person in the room who moved him to tears. The “Front Runner” star teared up […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad