Hugh Jackman to Receive Santa Barbara Festival’s Annual Kirk Douglas Award

Tim Gray

Hugh Jackman
CREDIT: Danielle Levitt for Variety

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honor Hugh Jackman with the 13th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented at a black-tie gala dinner at the Ritz Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara on Monday, Nov. 19.

Proceeds will go to support SBIFF’s free year-round educational programs.

Jackman next stars in Jason Reitman’s “The Front Runner,” which opens Nov. 6. He plays U.S. politician Gary Hart, who was a front-runner for the presidency in 1987 when rumors about his private life led to a change in his status, and a change to the way journalists covered politicians.

Jackman’s wide range of roles include his Oscar-nominated performance in “Les Miserables,” as well as “Prisoners,” and last year’s “Logan” and “The Greatest Showman” (two movies that collectively earned more than $1 billion at the box office).

The 34th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place Jan. 30–Feb. 9.

Since 2006, the annual Kirk Douglas Award has been given to an individual who has made a lifelong contribution to cinema in front of or behind the camera. Past honorees include Judi Dench, Jane Fonda, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford.

In a statement, Douglas said, “I am delighted that Hugh Jackman will receive the 13th annual Kirk Douglas Award. He’s an exceptional talent of stage and screen, and one of the nicest people in the business. It’s my honor to have my name linked with his on this year’s award.”

  Hugh Jackman

    Hugh Jackman to Receive Santa Barbara Festival's Annual Kirk Douglas Award

