Hugh Jackman Has a Message for John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds After Twitter Roast

Everyone loves a good Hollywood feud, even if it’s not exactly real.

Hugh Jackman took the opportunity at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was being honored, to take a shot at John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, who ganged up on him on social media over the weekend after a photo of Jackman cozying up to Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt at Variety’s “Actors on Actors” event hit the Internet.

“You gotta stay on your toes, John,” Jackman joked to Variety Monday night. “That’s all I’m saying.”

He went on to add that he’d have no problem taking on Krasinski in a physical altercation if it came to that.

“I’m fine to fight John, but he arrived this morning at my front door with Ryan,” he explained. “I’m like, ‘Come on, guys. One at a time. Not together.’”

Jackman admitted that he might have acquired a taste for rabble-rousing.

“I’m really creating all these feuds,” he said. “This mister nice guy image is over.”

The initial spat occurred when the “Front Runner” star tweeted a pic of himself with Blunt praising their conversation together for “Actors on Actors.”

Krasinksi responded with another pic of the pair, in which Jackman was likely talking in Blunt’s ear, writing, “Eeeeeeasy Hugh…not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors….Don’t make me think I can hurt you.”

Eeeeeeasy Hugh… not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors….Don’t make me think I can hurt you. pic.twitter.com/cL8PUWhHqq — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 18, 2018

Reynolds then piled on, tweeting, “This is a call to action. This man must be stopped.”

This is a call to action. This man must be stopped. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 19, 2018

Jackman and Reynolds, at least, have a history of ribbing each other online. The pair, who both play characters in the Marvel/X-Men universe as Wolverine and Deadpool, have repeatedly engaged in good-natured smearing in an imitation of their on-screen personas. Evidently, Krasinski has entered the fray.

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

@VanCityReynolds asked me to post this 100% real video by him on being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame today. pic.twitter.com/LE4dQXpTuV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 15, 2016

