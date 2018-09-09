Hugh Jackman on Becoming Gary Hart in ‘The Front Runner’: ‘I Could Do Without the Wig’

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hugh Jackman not only plays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s new movie “The Front Runner,” but the actor and former U.S. senator are now friends.

“He’s an incredible man, very sharp, fascinating, enigmatic as everybody says, and I came to respect and know him,” Jackman told Variety at the movie’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere. “I would call myself a friend and I felt a quite intense pressure and nerves.”

The drama tells the story of Hart’s 1988 presidential campaign coming to an end when it was reported that he was having an extramarital affair with Donna Rice. It is based on Matt Bai’s 2014 book “All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid.” The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Sara Paxton, Mark O’Brien, and Ari Graynor.

“The day [Hart] was seeing the movie, I can tell you, my phone never left my hand,” Jackman said.

He also recalled putting on his Gary Hart wig for the first time: “I could do without the wig. His hair was much better.”

As for Jackman possibly reprising Wolverine in a future “Avengers” movie, he smiled, “I don’t know anything about that.”

The Front Runner” hits theaters on Nov. 6.

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Scene

  • Hugh Jackman on Becoming Gary Hart

    Hugh Jackman on Becoming Gary Hart in 'The Front Runner': 'I Could Do Without the Wig'

    Hugh Jackman not only plays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s new movie “The Front Runner,” but the actor and former U.S. senator are now friends. “He’s an incredible man, very sharp, fascinating, enigmatic as everybody says, and I came to respect and know him,” Jackman told Variety at the movie’s Toronto International […]

  • Joe ManganielloThe Brent Shapiro Foundation for

    Joe Manganiello Opens Up About His Sobriety, Why It Was Hard to Ask for Help

    Hugh Jackman not only plays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s new movie “The Front Runner,” but the actor and former U.S. senator are now friends. “He’s an incredible man, very sharp, fascinating, enigmatic as everybody says, and I came to respect and know him,” Jackman told Variety at the movie’s Toronto International […]

  • Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

    Cardi B Tries to Fight Nicki Minaj at NY Fashion Week Party

    Hugh Jackman not only plays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s new movie “The Front Runner,” but the actor and former U.S. senator are now friends. “He’s an incredible man, very sharp, fascinating, enigmatic as everybody says, and I came to respect and know him,” Jackman told Variety at the movie’s Toronto International […]

  • Sarah Silverman on the Backlash Against

    Sarah Silverman on Backlash Against Louis C.K.'s Standup Comeback: 'I Can't Be Objective'

    Hugh Jackman not only plays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s new movie “The Front Runner,” but the actor and former U.S. senator are now friends. “He’s an incredible man, very sharp, fascinating, enigmatic as everybody says, and I came to respect and know him,” Jackman told Variety at the movie’s Toronto International […]

  • US actress and cast member Julia

    Julia Roberts Slams Family Separation at the Border

    Hugh Jackman not only plays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s new movie “The Front Runner,” but the actor and former U.S. senator are now friends. “He’s an incredible man, very sharp, fascinating, enigmatic as everybody says, and I came to respect and know him,” Jackman told Variety at the movie’s Toronto International […]

  • Cindy Crawford"Angels" by Russell James Book

    Kendall Jenner, Cindy Crawford Celebrate Photographer Russell James' Book of Nude Portraits

    Hugh Jackman not only plays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s new movie “The Front Runner,” but the actor and former U.S. senator are now friends. “He’s an incredible man, very sharp, fascinating, enigmatic as everybody says, and I came to respect and know him,” Jackman told Variety at the movie’s Toronto International […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad