You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hugh Jackman and Emily Blunt Among Honorees at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hugh Jackman Variety Cover-Story Greatest Showman on Earth
CREDIT: Danielle Levitt for Variety

The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced honorees to be recognized at the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

The event will honor Hugh Jackman with the Legend of Cinema Award, and the recognition caps off his recent achievements in film, from reprising his role as Wolverine in “Logan,” the 10th installment in the X-Men film series, to making a Golden Globe-nominated turn in “The Greatest Showman.” Jackman’s work spans screen and stage, with 2013’s “Les Miserables” earning him a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination, and he received a Tony Award for the musical “The Boy from Oz.”

“The Quiet Place” actress Emily Blunt will receive the Icon Award, while her husband John Krasinski, the film’s director and her co-star, will be given the Vanguard Award. Current HBO stars are also receiving honors: Maggie Gyllenhaal of “The Deuce” with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award for Acting and Producing, and “Big Little Lies” actress Shailene Woodley will receive the Spotlight Award. Armie Hammer, who recently starred in the hit “Call Me By Your Name,” will be presented with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award. Stephan James and KiKi Layne from “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins’ upcoming directorial effort, are set to receive the Discovery Award. The Rising Star Award will go to activist and “The Hate U Give” lead Amandla Stenberg. Additional honorees and programming will be announced at a later date.

The event is the largest university-run festival in the U.S. and hosts screenings, competition films, feature films, documentaries, shorts, animated films, panel discussions, and workshops.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Hugh Jackman Variety Cover-Story Greatest Showman

    Hugh Jackman and Emily Blunt Among Honorees at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

    The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced honorees to be recognized at the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The event will honor Hugh Jackman with the Legend of Cinema Award, and the recognition caps off his recent achievements in film, from reprising his role as Wolverine […]

  • Fox Family Developing 'Prom Goer's Interstellar

    Fox Family to Adapt YA Novel 'The Prom Goer's Interstellar Excursion'

    The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced honorees to be recognized at the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The event will honor Hugh Jackman with the Legend of Cinema Award, and the recognition caps off his recent achievements in film, from reprising his role as Wolverine […]

  • Of Fathers and Sons

    Egypt Fest Doubles Prizes for Winning Filmmakers

    The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced honorees to be recognized at the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The event will honor Hugh Jackman with the Legend of Cinema Award, and the recognition caps off his recent achievements in film, from reprising his role as Wolverine […]

  • Lionsgate Stock Rises on Amazon Takeover

    Lionsgate Stock Rises on Speculation of Amazon Takeover

    The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced honorees to be recognized at the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The event will honor Hugh Jackman with the Legend of Cinema Award, and the recognition caps off his recent achievements in film, from reprising his role as Wolverine […]

  • Djimon Hounsou Charlie's Angels

    Djimon Hounsou Joins 'Charlie's Angels' as One of the Bosleys (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced honorees to be recognized at the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The event will honor Hugh Jackman with the Legend of Cinema Award, and the recognition caps off his recent achievements in film, from reprising his role as Wolverine […]

  • Kathleen Kennedy

    Kathleen Kennedy Extends Lucasfilm Deal Through 2021

    The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced honorees to be recognized at the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The event will honor Hugh Jackman with the Legend of Cinema Award, and the recognition caps off his recent achievements in film, from reprising his role as Wolverine […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad