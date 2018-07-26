Film News Roundup: ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Director Genndy Tartakovsky Signs on for Two Projects

Dave McNary

Genndy Tartakovsky Animator
CREDIT: Courtesy of Genndy Tartakovsky

In today’s film news roundup, Genndy Tartakovsky unveils two new projects, Bailey Chase boards a rodeo project, and Cinedigm hires a human resources director.

PROJECTS ANNOUNCED

Sony Animation has signed “Hotel Transylvania” director Genndy Tartakovsky for a pair of projects — the R-rated comedy “Fixed” and the adventure movie “Black Knight.”

“Genndy is one of the most singular voices in animation today and we are overjoyed to have him develop his next original features at Sony Pictures Animation, where he began his theatrical career nearly a decade ago,” said Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation. “His imagination and talent have no boundaries, which will be made abundantly clear by the two wildly different movies he’ll be directing next.”

Tartakovsky directed all three “Hotel Transylvania” movies, which have combined to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” has taken in more than $100 million domestically in its first 12 days.

He is also known as the creator of animated series “Samurai Jack,” “Dexter’s Laboratory,” and “Star Wars: Clone Wars.” He is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

CASTING

“Longmire” star Bailey Chase is set to star in the Netflix dramatic feature “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” which shoots in Santa Fe, N.M., next month.

The independent film tells the true story of Amberley Snyder, an 18-year-old nationally ranked barrel racer who was paralyzed in a car accident, but with the support of her family, physical therapy, and inspiring determination, fights to earn back her place in the sport that she loves. Chase portrays Snyder’s father. Poke Prod Entertainment will also produce.

Chase more recently starred on “24: Legacy” and appeared in David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: The Return,” as well as in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” He is repped by APA and McKeon/Myones Management.

EXECUTIVE HIRE

Cinedigm Corp. has hired former veteran executive Mark Torres as vice president of human resources.

Torres has served as a senior human resources executive with Variety, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Ticketmaster, and Embassy Television.

“Given the recent investment by Beijing-based Bison Capital, now is the perfect time for us to have a highly experienced executive like Mark join our organization,” said Gary Loffredo, general counsel. “As a majority owned Chinese company, Cinedigm is poised for strategic growth both in Asia and across the globe and we know Mark can help us succeed in that area.”

Torres will be based in the company’s offices in Sherman Oaks, Ca.

  • Genndy Tartakovsky Animator

    Film News Roundup: 'Hotel Transylvania' Director Genndy Tartakovsky Signs on for Two Projects

  • 'Scotty and the Secret History of

    Film Review: 'Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood'

  • Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds Developing 'Home Alone'-Esque Comedy 'Stoned Alone'

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Plunges Following Reverse Stock Split

  • James Franco

    James Franco in Talks to Direct ESPN Movie 'Those Guys Have All the Fun'

  • Hans Zimmer90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Composer Hans Zimmer to Keynote VIEW Conference (EXCLUSIVE)

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Imax Earnings Get Boost From 'Jurassic World 2,' 'Avengers: Infinity War'

