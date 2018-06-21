Amazon Sets Early Screenings of ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Sony’s animated “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” two weeks before the movie’s release.

The early showings for Prime members will take place at 3 p.m. local time on June 30 at about 1,000 theaters across the country. Members can buy up to 10 tickets per showing online at Amazon.com/HotelT with ticketing powered by Atom Tickets.

“We can’t wait to welcome Prime members on this monster vacation before anyone else,” said Elias Plishner, executive VP of worldwide digital marketing for Sony Pictures. “Summer vacation has officially started, and this movie will be a perfect way for families and friends to spend quality time together.”

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” has a voice cast featuring Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, and Mel Brooks.

Amazon offered Prime members a similar promotion in December with an early showing of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” two weeks before its opening.

“Prime members all over the country went to theaters early to watch ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ not too long ago,” said Cem Sibay, VP of Amazon Prime. “’Hotel Transylvania’ just happens to also be my daughter’s favorite and so I am especially excited to bring Prime members together — this time on a monster cruise ship in ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.'”

The film is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and written by Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers. It’s produced by Michelle Murdocca.