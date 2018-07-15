‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Climbs Past ‘Skyscraper’ at International Box Office

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” towered over “Skyscraper” overseas.

The third installment in the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise checked in with $46.4 million when it opened in 42 international markets, while Dwayne Johnson’s “Skyscraper” opened with $40.4 million.

Sony’s animated threequel surpassed “Skyscraper” at the domestic box office as well. It debuted with $44 million in North America for a global start of $100 million (including Amazon Prime showings). The third installment in the franchise set a new Sony record as the biggest animated debut in the 42 international markets.

Led by the voice cast of Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, and Kathryn Hahn, “Hotel Transylvania 3” brought in $23 million in Latin America, including $8.6 million in Mexico, $3.8 million in Brazil, and $2.1 million in Argentina. The family film earned $5.8 million in Russia, and $2.4 million in Australia. It opens next in Germany, followed by France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and Italy.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s “Skyscraper” got a slightly better start overseas, where it opened in 57 territories. Universal and Legendary’s latest fell short of estimates in North America with its $25 million launch. Given the film’s hefty $125 million production budget, “Skyscraper” is relying on international numbers to justify the price tag.

“Skyscraper” launched in Korea with $4.7 million, Mexico with $3.7 million, and Russia with $2.6 million. Other top markets include Australia ($2.4 million), the U.K. and Ireland ($2.4 million), and Indonesia ($2.1 million). The studio is expecting solid returns when the film debuts next weekend in China, where the movie is set.

Disney-Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” may have topped “Skyscraper” in North America, but Johnson’s film got a leg up internationally. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” pulled in $35.3 million this weekend from 44 territories. The superhero sequel bowed in India with $3.8 million. Its global total currently sits at $283.7 million, including $150.9 million from overseas. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opens next in France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Another Disney title, “Incredibles 2,” pocked $33.3 million from 43 locations. In North America, it made $16.2 million for a global weekend of $49.5 million. Pixar’s superhero tentpole launched in the U.K. and Ireland with $12.1 million and in Poland with $1.4 million. To date, the film has made $321 million internationally and $535.8 million domestically.

Elsewhere, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” picked up another $26.7 million from 69 markets abroad. Domestically, it made $15.5 million in its fourth outing, taking its global weekend total to $42.2 million. Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s dinosaur franchise film — starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — has earned over $1.1 billion worldwide. It has earned $363.3 million in North America, and $771.4 million internationally.

This weekend, “Fallen Kingdom” bowed in its final market, Japan. It generated $12.7 million, marking Universal’s biggest opening of all time there. Top holdover markets include Australia ($1.9 million), Mexico ($1.3 million), and Germany ($1.2 million).