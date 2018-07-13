Box Office: ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Climbs Past ‘Skyscraper’ on Thursday Night

Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” checked in with $2.6 million on Thursday night, easily topping Dwayne Johnson’s action-thriller “Skyscraper,” which climbed to $2 million.

The two newcomers are competing for the top spot with the second weekend of Disney-Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” with all three heading for respectable $30 million-plus outings. Recent forecasts have placed “Hotel Transylvania 3” at $38 million to $48 million when it opens at 4,267 locations.

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” has a voice cast featuring Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, and Mel Brooks.

The first “Hotel Transylvania” opened with $42.5 million in North America in 2012 on its way to $358.4 million at the worldwide box office. In 2015, “Hotel Transylvania 2” launched with $48.5 million domestically and wound up with $473.2 million worldwide.

The film is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, and written by Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers. It focuses on Dracula, Mavis, Johnny, and the rest of the family taking a vacation on the Monster Cruise Ship, where Dracula becomes attracted to the ship’s mysterious captain. “Hotel Transylvania 3” has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the trio, averaging 60%. The first film landed a 44% rating, and the second fared slightly better with 55%.

“Skyscraper,” opening at 3,782 North American locations, stars Johnson as a former FBI agent and amputee who is head of security at Hong Kong’s tallest skyscraper. When the 240-story building comes under attack by terrorists and Johnson’s character finds himself framed — with his family trapped above the fire line — he responds by climbing 100-story tower cranes. “Central Intelligence” helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber directs “Skyscraper.”

Johnson’s comedy-adventure “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” was a major hit early this year, earning $961.8 million at the worldwide box office for Sony. His action-adventure “Rampage” performed respectably during the spring with $425.7 million worldwide for Warner Bros.

“Skyscraper” opens day-and-date in 56 international markets and launches in China on July 20. It carries a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 52%. Johnson’s longtime collaborator, Beau Flynn, produced the pic alongside Seven Bucks partners Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Wendy Jacobson, Eric McLeod, and Eric Hedayat.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which debuted with $75.8 million last weekend, should bring in another $30 million in its second outing. The sequel, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, has pocketed $184 million globally, including $98.7 million in North America through July 11.

Disney’s fifth weekend of “Incredibles 2” and Universal’s fourth frame of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will be battling for fourth place in the $15 million to $20 million range. “Incredibles 2” has grossed $516.2 million domestically through July 11, making it the 11th-highest domestic-grosser of all time.

The overall U.S. summer box office is up an impressive 12.8% to $2.69 billion through July 11, according to comScore, while the year-to-date box office rose 8% to $6.63 billion.

“A continued box office heatwave will send many into the air-conditioned sanctuary of the multiplex to watch an animated Adam Sandler-voiced Dracula in ‘Hotel Transylvania 3,’ marvel at Dwayne Johnson scaling the box office heights in ‘Skyscraper,’ as well as a notable expansion of Boots Riley’s acclaimed and much talked about ‘Sorry to Bother You,’” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore, said.

