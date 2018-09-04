Hot Titles at Toronto Film Festival 2018

By and
TIFF Hot Titles
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival is a launching pad for Oscar-hopefuls, but it’s also a thriving market. In the past, movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Still Alice” have scored major deals at the Canadian gathering, going on to enjoy critical success and awards love.

That’s always the dream. But for every “I, Tonya,” the festival is littered with examples of sales that sputtered out when the movies finally saw the light of day. Remember “Hardcore Henry,” “Top Five,” or “Begin Again”? Didn’t think so. However all of those films inspired bidding wars up north. Their failure is a reminder of the very real dangers of festival fever, the virus that encourages normally level-headed studio executives to keep sweetening their offers beyond the point of reason.

Which movies will inspire big bids at this year’s fest? Here are a few that have buyers buzzing.

HOT TITLES AT TORONTO
TITLE DIRECTOR CAST U.S. SALES AGENT
A MILLION LITTLE PIECES Sam Taylor-Johnson Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton CAA
BUZZ FACTOR: Anticipation is high for Johnson’s first movie since “Fifty Shades of Grey,” based on the controversial book by James Frey.
WILD ROSE Tom Harper Jessie Buckley, Julie Waters, Sophie Okonedo CAA, UTA
BUZZ FACTOR: There’s strong early word of mouth on this uplifting tale about a Scottish musician.
HIGH LIFE Claire Denis Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche CAA
BUZZ FACTOR: This set-in-space saga could be another feather — after “Good Time” — in Pattinson’s indie cap.
THE DEATH AND LIFE OF JOHN F. DONOVAN Xavier Dolan Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon CAA
BUZZ FACTOR: Curiosity is strong for wunderkind director Dolan’s first English-language film, set in Hollywood.
THE WEDDING GUEST Michael Winterbottom Dev Patel Endeavor Content, UTA
BUZZ FACTOR: This journey through Pakistan and India rests on Patel’s capable shoulders.
AMERICAN DHARMA Errol Morris N/A Endeavor Content
BUZZ FACTOR: The director of “Fog of War” gives Steve Bannon the Robert McNamara treatment.
VOX LUX Brady Corbet Natalie Portman, Jude Law Endeavor Content, CAA
BUZZ FACTOR: Following a strong reception at Venice, the movie about a pop star will look to make a deal on the Toronto market.
SKIN Guy Nattiv Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald, Vera Farmiga ICM
BUZZ FACTOR: Bell gives a revelatory performance as a neo-Nazi in a drama that’s poised to be a surprise discovery of the festival.
THE HUMMING BIRD PROJECT Kim Nguyen Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård CAA
BUZZ FACTOR: Buyers say the film about high-frequency traders could be awards bait in the vein of “The Big Short.”
TELL IT TO THE BEES Annabel Jankel Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger Film Constellation
BUZZ FACTOR: This drama about two women who fall in love in a provincial British town could be a critics’ darling.
*Compiled by Ramin Setoodeh and Brent Lang

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Film

  • Toronto Film Festival Preview 2018

    Why Buyers Will Be More Cautious Than Ever at Toronto Film Festival

    The Toronto International Film Festival is a launching pad for Oscar-hopefuls, but it’s also a thriving market. In the past, movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Still Alice” have scored major deals at the Canadian gathering, going on to enjoy critical success and awards love. That’s always the dream. But for every “I, Tonya,” the […]

  • Hot Springs Festival Reveals Opening, Closing,

    'Hillbilly,' 'Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders' Set for Hot Springs Festival

    The Toronto International Film Festival is a launching pad for Oscar-hopefuls, but it’s also a thriving market. In the past, movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Still Alice” have scored major deals at the Canadian gathering, going on to enjoy critical success and awards love. That’s always the dream. But for every “I, Tonya,” the […]

  • Byron Allen CinemaCon

    Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Secures $500 Million Credit Facility

    The Toronto International Film Festival is a launching pad for Oscar-hopefuls, but it’s also a thriving market. In the past, movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Still Alice” have scored major deals at the Canadian gathering, going on to enjoy critical success and awards love. That’s always the dream. But for every “I, Tonya,” the […]

  • Florence Pugh accepts BIFA

    British Independent Film Awards Launches ‘Unconscious Bias’ Training Program

    The Toronto International Film Festival is a launching pad for Oscar-hopefuls, but it’s also a thriving market. In the past, movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Still Alice” have scored major deals at the Canadian gathering, going on to enjoy critical success and awards love. That’s always the dream. But for every “I, Tonya,” the […]

  • AAFCA: 15 Years of Progress

    AAFCA: 15 Years of Progress

    The Toronto International Film Festival is a launching pad for Oscar-hopefuls, but it’s also a thriving market. In the past, movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Still Alice” have scored major deals at the Canadian gathering, going on to enjoy critical success and awards love. That’s always the dream. But for every “I, Tonya,” the […]

  • Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in

    'The Favourite' Trailer: Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Battle for the Queen

    The Toronto International Film Festival is a launching pad for Oscar-hopefuls, but it’s also a thriving market. In the past, movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Still Alice” have scored major deals at the Canadian gathering, going on to enjoy critical success and awards love. That’s always the dream. But for every “I, Tonya,” the […]

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Knows What's Wrong With Hollywood... and How to Fix It

    The Toronto International Film Festival is a launching pad for Oscar-hopefuls, but it’s also a thriving market. In the past, movies such as “I, Tonya” and “Still Alice” have scored major deals at the Canadian gathering, going on to enjoy critical success and awards love. That’s always the dream. But for every “I, Tonya,” the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad