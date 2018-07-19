Film News Roundup: Horror Movie Re-Titled ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ for Spring Release

In today’s film news roundup, “The Children” has been re-titled “The Curse of La Llorona,” “Overlord” moves back two weeks, and “This Is the Year” rounds out its cast.

NEW TITLE



New Line Cinema’s horror movie “The Children” has been re-titled “The Curse of La Llorona” and will be released on April 19, 2019.

New Line made the announcement Wednesday ahead of its second annual ScareDiego presentation ahead of Comic-Con.

The film is produced by James Wan through his Atomic Monsters company along with Emile Gladstone and Gary Dauberman. Michael Clear is executive producing.

Michael Chaves directed from a script by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. The film stars Linda Cardellini as a social worker and widow raising her two kids in 1973 Los Angeles, who finds similarities between a case she’s investigating and the supernatural occurrences haunting her own family — which turn out to be La Llorona, a well-known figure in Mexican folklore who is the ghost of a woman who has lost her children and causes misfortune to those nearby.

Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Roman Christou, Raymond Cruz, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Patricia Velasquez also star in “The Curse of La Llorona.”

New Line has become a powerful producer of horror movies in recent years, thanks to the smash success of “It” and Wan’s “Conjuring” series, which has delivered $1.2 billion in worldwide grosses through the four “Conjuring” and “Annabelle” titles. “The Curse of La Llorona” is not part of the “Conjuring” universe.

DATE CHANGE

Paramount Pictures has moved its World War II horror movie “Overlord” back two weeks to Nov. 9 from Oct. 26.

“Overlord,” starring “Fences” actor Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, is directed by Julius Avery (“Son of a Gun”), and produced by J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber through Bad Robot. The script is written by Billy Ray (“Captain Phillips”) and Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”).

The movie takes place in 1944 on the eve of D-Day and centers on a group of American paratroopers, who are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there’s more going on in the Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.

“Overlord” will open against Unviersal’s animated “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” and Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

CASTINGS

Jake Short, Bug Hall, and Lorenzo Henrie have joined the cast of the coming-of-age teen comedy “This is the Year,” Variety has learned exclusively.

David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is directing the film and wrote the screenplay with Bug Hall, Pepe Portillo and Sienna Aqualini. The story centers on a nebbishy high schooler who makes a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, played by Madison Iseman, by embarking on a road trip to attend the greatest music festival of the year, only to discover true love in the most unexpected place.

Andrea Iervolino is producing the film through both his film label Ambi Media Group, with partner Monika Bacardi, as well as through TaTaTu, the new blockchain-based social entertainment platform he founded. James Henrie and Leo Severino are producing for Novo Media Group.