31 Horror Films to Stream This October

Halloween is on the horizon, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the best horror films available on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime right now. All 31 films are sure to provide their own bone-chilling viewing experiences and span a wide variety of topics including slashers, possessions and everything in between. See if you’re brave enough to make it through the list before the end of the month.

“The Witch”

Director Robert Eggers made his directorial debut with this 17th century period flick that takes a new look at devil genre by going back to the very origins of religion in America. When a small family moves out into the wilderness to pursue their conservative beliefs, strange happenings begin to occur, all tying back to the family’s mysterious black goat. What follows is 90 minutes of slow-burning terror as the core values of a small puritan family are tested against the might of the devil himself.

“Train to Busan”

This unexpected zombie hit broke records when it debuted in theaters, becoming the first Korean film of 2016 to reach 10 million theatergoers. After a zombie apocalypse breaks out across Korea, passengers must fight for survival aboard a high speed train filled with bloodthirsty zombies in every car. The claustrophobic atmosphere breathes new life into the zombie genre and will certainly have viewers clinging to their seats in anticipation.

“The Boy”

When Greata Evans (Lauren Cohan) is hired as a nanny by an elderly couple to watch over their young son Brahms, she’s surprised to discover she is in fact being paid to babysit an inanimate doll. However, as time goes on, she slowly begins to realize that the doll may be a little more lively than she first expected. Fans of “Annabelle” or “Child’s Play” will delight in this eerie reimagining of the possessed doll story, which adds new twists to the horror trope.

“Terrifier”

This gory, supernatural slasher is the full length film debut of director Damien Leone’s original killer clown character Art. Art first appeared in the short film anthology “All Hallows Eve,” but in Leon’s latest horror entry, the black and white painted clown reaches new levels of gore, coating the screen in blood, guts and severed heads. Not for the faint of heart, this hack-tastic bloodbath will leave even the most jaded horror fans squirming in their seats.

“Teeth”

“Teeth” was one of the most talked-about films at Sundance when it debuted more than ten years ago, and it’s strange premise still makes it one of the most absurd horror-comedies to grace the big screen. Revolving around Dawn O’Keefe (Jess Weixler) who discovers that she was born with a full set of teeth around her vagina, the film features a series of gruesome scenes complete with decapitated genitalia and terrifying deaths. For horror fans who feel like they’ve seen it all, “Teeth” will provide a new take on the genre while tackling issues of sexual assault and teenage sexuality.

“The Devil’s Candy”

Director Sean Byrne takes another stab at the horror genre with this follow up to his critically acclaimed film “The Loved Ones.” After struggling painter Jesse Hellman (Ethan Embry) moves into a new house with his family, he begins to hear a strange voice, the same voice in fact that drives former homeowner Raymond Smilie (Pruitt Taylor Vince) to kill children. However, when Smilie targets Hellman’s daughter for his latest murder escapade, the two collide in a horrifying battle of gore and murder.

“Raw”

French actress Garance Marillier makes her horror film debut in this artistic adventure of youthful self-discovery. After joining a premiere vet school to follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Marillier discovers she has an insatiable appetite for human flesh. Driven by her all-consuming hunger, she must navigate the woes of freshman year while struggling to keep herself from eating her classmates. Filled with beautiful cinematography and some truly gut-wrenching scenes, “Raw” provides the perfect balance between raunchy gore and artistic French filming.

“Hush”

Usually sound is one of the most important aspects of any good horror film, but in “Hush” the scenes without any sound make for some of the film’s scariest. After enjoying an evening visit with her neighbor Sarah Greene (Samantha Sloyan), deaf writer Madison Young (Kate Siegel) encounters a masked murderer set on killing her after finishing off her neighbors in typical slasher fashion. However, what seems like a typical home invasion flick quickly finds new ground when Young’s deafness comes into play. You’ll be screaming at Young from the moment the killer appears on screen, whether she realizes it or not.

“The Babysitter”

Bee, played by Samara Weaving, seems like she has it all: beautiful blond hair, a cool car and the all-important high school popularity. But when she takes on a babysitting gig for Cole (Judah Lewis), he discovers that the origin for her seemingly perfect life is actually rooted in devil worship. This playful entry into the teen-horror genre provides just as many laugh as it does screams, making it a fun watch for both fans and non-fans of horror films.

“Veronica”

This Spanish film follows the true story of one of Spain’s most infamous paranormal cases, which involved the alleged possession of Spanish school girl Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro after her use of a Ouija board. The film ticks all the boxes for an old-fashioned possession film, and while it’s not exactly revolutionary, it still provides some incredible scares, all set within a small Spanish apartment.

“The Ritual”

Fans of the outdoors may be wary of this film, which follows four friends as they embark on a mountainous hike through Sweden. In typical horror film fashion, they aren’t the only things hiking in the woods, resulting in a terrifying encounter with a mysterious, mythological beast. Based on the 2011 novel of the same name, this horror flick takes a new look at the monster movie with some exciting tinges of Swedish mythology and cultish rituals.

“It Follows”

This indie classic quickly rose to fame after a widely successful limited release in 2014. When Jay Height, played by horror-darling Maika Monroe, goes on a date with her boyfriend Hugh, (Jake Weary) she unintentionally contracts a sexually-transmitted monster which can take on the form of anybody it wants. Although it can only walk at slow speeds, Jay must figure out how to escape it without knowing who it might look like next. This fascinating take on teenage sexuality provides some quality scares mixed in with a biting 80’s synth soundtrack and some interesting dream-like cinematography.

“The Conjuring”

The first of five entries in “The Conjuring” universe, this haunted house flick somehow finds new ways to introduce jump-scares into a genre that has been capitalizing off of unsuspecting fans for years. In typical horror movie form, a family experiences supernatural occurrences after moving into a new house, forcing them to turn to supernatural investigators. Although haunted houses aren’t exactly revolutionary, “The Conjuring” still succeeds in creating a truly terrifying film, kicking off a successful horror franchise on a strong note.

“Gerald’s Game”

Some Stephen King stories and novels work better than others on the big screen, and with this psychological horror, director Mike Flanagan succeeds in creating a chilling film worthy of its literary origin. After trying to spice things up in the bedroom, Jesse Burlingame (Carla Gugino) faces imminent death when her husband dies without freeing her from the handcuffs shackling her to the bed. Complete with a a gut-wrenching gore scene you’ve probably heard about from your friends, “Gerald’s Game” is a terrific film for fans looking to get away from the usual jump scares and devil possessions of the horror genre.

“The Fly”

This 1980s movie monster classic is an essential watch for any horror junkie. After Jeff Goldblum invents a teleportation device, he inadvertently fuses himself with a common household fly. Best known for its special effects, “The Fly” shows the gruesome transformation in real time, earning itself an Oscar for Best Makeup and creating some truly terrifying insect-based horror.

“Hellraiser”

Horror legend Clive Barker wrote and directed this classic, which set off a massive franchise spanning more than six sequels. When Frank Cotton (Sean Chapman) buys and solves a mysterious puzzle box, he accidentally opens a portal to a different dimension where sadomasochistic beings called cenobites reside. Although terrifying in appearance, the cenobites are quite articulate, bringing a new flavor to the typical horror film villain and creating a rich horror universe with dynamic characters and some gory scenes to boot.

“Honeymoon”

Director Leigh Janiak makes her feature film directorial debut with this science fiction take on the cabin in the woods trope. After Bea (Rose Leslie) and Paul (Harry Treadaway) decide to spend their honeymoon in a secluded cabin, Bea begins exhibiting strange behavior after going missing in the woods. “Honeymoon” packs slow-building horror into a small cabin of newlywed terror as Paul desperately tries to understand what happened to his wife.

“Let the Right One In”

This 2008 Swedish film takes a fresh look at the vampire genre, following a bullied, 12-year-old boy who befriends a vampire child. Although gory at times, the film’s more subtle approach to its violent subject matter becomes more poignant, especially as told through the viewpoints of children. Fans looking for a more cinematic horror experience should definitely take a look, and if subtitles aren’t your thing, the American version “Let Me In” is also good.

“Tucker & Dale vs. Evil”

In perhaps one of the most convoluted misunderstandings in horror film history, this horror-comedy follows two goofy hillbillies who accidentally take on the mantle of homicidal killers after a series of accidental deaths in the woods where they live. Although not the most terrifying horror movie to grace the big screen, “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil” will make you laugh in between some pretty gruesome murders and surprising jump-scares.

“Signs”

M. Night Shyamalan hasn’t had much success in recent years, but his 2002 science fiction thriller “Signs” is a testament to his extraordinary directing ability. Told almost entirely from the confines of a rural farmhouse, “Signs” creates a suspenseful storyline without relying on the constant fear of a monster jumping out from around the corner.

“Paranormal Activity”

Capitalizing on the success of previous found-footage films, “Paranormal Activity” launched a successful ghost-centered franchise using the same techniques that made “The Blair Witch Project” an instant classic. Using home cameras to add an air of realism to the paranormal events that plague a young couple, “Paranormal Activity” succeeds in offering a fresh take on the haunted house trope without relying too heavily on its filming technique.

“The Hills Have Eyes”

Wes Craven’s mastery over horror shines through once again in this 1977 film about cannibalistic savages who prey on a family driving to California. After becoming a cult classic, the film spawned several sequels as well as a remake in 2006 directed by Alexandre Aja. Although not as flashy as today’s horror entries, “The Hills Have Eyes” is a terrifying tale for anyone who’s ever wondered what would happen if their car broke down in the middle of nowhere.

“28 Weeks-Later”

A rare successful sequel and follow up to the popular zombie hit “28 Days Later,” this film follows a different family, which is reunited after the infected zombies begin to die off from starvation. However, all it takes is one infected person to infiltrate the quarantined area before they are once again plunged into the bloodthirsty terror of a zombie apocalypse. Although not as humanizing as the first film, “28 Weeks Later” still puts forth some solid scares and a pretty terrifying look at the film’s original rage zombies.

“V/H/S”

This horror film anthology is a delightful mix of genres, ranging from killer in the woods to typical haunted house tales that are all frightening editions to the horror canon. Although some are better than others, each short flick offers up something different along with a surprising twist that most viewers won’t see coming.

“The Girl with All the Gifts”

After humanity has been ravaged by a deadly fungal disease that turns people into flesh-eating zombies, it has no choice but to work on educating a second-generation of hybrid human-zombies who were discovered after they burrowed out of their mothers’ wombs. Although the premise of “The Girl with All the Gifts” seems a bit absurd, its combination of a young female-lead with the macabre surroundings creates a fascinating film with some solid scares thrown in for good measure.

“The Strangers”

Horror villains almost always possess some dark backstory driving their latest murderous rampage or psychotic break, but in “The Strangers” the absence of backstory is actually what makes it so terrifying. When James Hoyt (Scott Speedman) and Kristen McKay (Liv Tyler) return home from a night out, they have no reason to suspect that the night of terror is about to befall them. What follows is a bone-chilling look at a group of masked murderers who go on to terrorize the young couple for seemingly no reason.

“It Comes at Night”

Fans of the global hit “A Quiet Place” should enjoy this family-oriented film that centers around a global outbreak of a deadly disease. Seeking refuge from the disease, Paul (Joel Edgerton) has hidden his family away in a secluded forest location only to come across another family seeking shelter from the disease. However, as distrust builds between the families, the invisible threat of infection appears to create more suspense than any terrifying monster could.

“The Town that Dreaded Sundown”

This meta-sequel to the 1976 film of the same name is another strong addition to the slasher genre, drawing inspiration from the true story of the Phantom Killer who terrorized Texarkana, Texas in 1946. Fans of slashers should enjoy the killer’s murderous rampage, which results in what basically amounts to “Scream” set in the south.

“Mother!”

“Mother!” opened to mixed reviews – people either love it or hated it, with few in between. The Darren Aronofsky film makes for a fascinating horror watch that will leave you feeling uneasy, albeit scratching your head at the same time. The religious undertones are strong, but this strange film also comes packed with some disturbing scenes that are sure to leave viewers anxious at every turn.

“Carrie”

This classic 1976 film should be a staple in every horror movie canon. After the titular character is embarrassed at her high school prom, she goes on a psychic rampage murdering most of her schoolmates along the way. Although maybe not as terrifying as today’s horror films, “Carrie” takes a humanizing look at a young woman rejected by her peers alongside some of the most iconic horror scenes ever made.

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter”

Emma Roberts stars in this devil-worship film that focuses more on atmosphere and slow-building terror than jump-scares and paranormal events. Set in a Catholic boarding school in upstate New York, the film follows a young Rose (Lucy Boynton) who is understandably upset after her parents fail to pick her up for the school break. What follows is a surprising bloodbath as Rose, seemingly influenced by the devil, goes on a murderous rampage with a surprise twist at the end.