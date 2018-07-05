Hollywood Writers’ Earnings Jump 2.8% to $1.41 Billion in 2017

Members of the Writers Guild of America West saw their earnings surge 2.8% to $1.41 billion in 2017, thanks to mostly to gains in feature films and new media residuals.

Total covered earnings for WGA West members topped $1.2 billion for the fourth consecutive year and the number of writers reporting earnings rose by 1.8% to 5,819, the guild disclosed in its annual report to members via its membership and finance committee, chaired by Aaron Mendelsohn.

The stats in the report — which started hitting members’ mailboxes this week — underscore the healthy state of show business economics. Negotiators for the WGA West, which has about 9,000 members, stressed that point repeatedly during last year’s contentious negotiations with production companies, which saw a 96% strike authorization and a deal that was concluded an hour before the previous contract expired on May 1, 2017.

Hollywood screenwriters’ earnings surged 6.1% last year to $420.9 million, and the number of writers reporting earnings rose 3.9% to 1,940. TV and digital platform writers’ earnings edged up 1.4% to $976.3 million, and the number of writers working declined by 13 to 4,670.

Related Writers Guild Seeking Members' Views on Potential Talent Agency Conflicts WGA West, Disney/ABC TV Group Set Participants in Writer Training Programs

The guild noted that the actual numbers for TV writers’ compensation are not reflected in its figures because they do not include overscale income. “Nor do they reflect downward pressure on writers’ overscale income as a result of the growth of short season orders and other changes in the television and digital media industry,” the report said.

Revisions in short-season compensation were a key part of provisions of the second year of the new master contract, which went into effect May 1. The master contract is jointly negotiated with the WGA East, which has about 5,000 members. The WGA West report only covers compensation to WGA West members.

Collected residuals jumped by 11.8% last year to $430.7 million, with new media representing a jump of 56.9% from $41.09 million to $64.49 million or nearly a quarter of all TV residuals collected. Residuals from new media — a flash point for the 2007-08 strike — have posted substantial gains since the work stoppage.

The report was posted on the WGA West website for the first time on Thursday. The new report also includes a bright picture of the WGA West’s financial outlook from the membership and finance committee. It disclosed that the WGA West ended its fiscal year, which concludes March 31, with total net assets of over $67 million.

“The guild owns its own headquarters located at the corner of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, where long-planned building renovations are now underway,” it added. “The work includes exterior painting, an upgrade of the first floor member lounge and a soon-to-begin expansion of the second floor Del Reisman Multipurpose Room.”