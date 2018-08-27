Hollywood Teamsters, Basic Crafts Unions Reach Tentative Deal on Contract

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
steve dayan Teamsters Local 399
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Dayan

Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have reached a tentative agreement with producers on a successor deal to the current master contract.

Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on the Hollywood Teamsters website on Monday. Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on Aug. 22.

“As usual, these negotiations were difficult and extended into the night; however, in the end, we were able to come to an agreement,” Dayan said. “Teamsters Local 399, all of the Basic Craft Locals, and our Driver/Coordinator Committees are unanimously recommending the contract for ratification.”

Dayan also said, “We will not be releasing details of the new agreement until we have received the Memoranda of Agreement from the AMPTP and have had an opportunity to inform our Memberships of the terms of the new agreements. We will have more details and will announce our plans for voting on the agreements in the coming weeks.”

The expiration of the current deal, which covers about 5,000 below-the-line employees, was recently extended from July 31 to Oct. 15 by the unions and the AMPTP. The deal covers the Hollywood-based Teamsters Local 399, which includes drivers and animal wranglers; the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (Local No. 40); Plumbers and Pipefitters (Local No. 78); Studio Utility Employees (Local No. 724); and Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association (Local No. 755).

Related

The Teamsters contract extension came after leaders of 12 of the 13 West locals of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees agreed on July 26 to a new three-year deal — five days before that contract expired. Leaders of the Editors Guild, which operates as Local 700, have strongly opposed the deal, which will go out for ratification next month.

“All of the Basic Crafts would like to thank the IATSE for laying the groundwork for us to be able to successfully conclude our negotiations,” he said. “We’d also like to thank our Committee Members and our entire memberships who supported us during this process and worked tirelessly through these negotiations.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • steve dayan Teamsters Local 399

    Hollywood Teamsters, Basic Crafts Unions Reach Tentative Deal on Contract

    Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have reached a tentative agreement with producers on a successor deal to the current master contract. Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on the Hollywood Teamsters website on Monday. Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on Aug. 22. […]

  • CalArts, United Nations to Make Animated

    CalArts, United Nations to Make Animated Films Addressing Gender Inequality

    Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have reached a tentative agreement with producers on a successor deal to the current master contract. Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on the Hollywood Teamsters website on Monday. Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on Aug. 22. […]

  • Touch Me Not

    Berlin Winner 'Touch Me Not' Bought by Kino Lorber for North America

    Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have reached a tentative agreement with producers on a successor deal to the current master contract. Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on the Hollywood Teamsters website on Monday. Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on Aug. 22. […]

  • Rose McGowan Asia Argento

    Rose McGowan to Asia Argento: 'Be the Person You Wish Harvey Could Have Been'

    Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have reached a tentative agreement with producers on a successor deal to the current master contract. Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on the Hollywood Teamsters website on Monday. Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on Aug. 22. […]

  • A Private War

    Watch Rosamund Pike as War Correspondent Marie Colvin in First Trailer for 'A Private War'

    Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have reached a tentative agreement with producers on a successor deal to the current master contract. Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on the Hollywood Teamsters website on Monday. Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on Aug. 22. […]

  • Cary Fukunaga'Ozark' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Director Cary Fukunaga Talks Throwing Out Scripts for 'Maniac' and His Exit From 'It'

    Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have reached a tentative agreement with producers on a successor deal to the current master contract. Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on the Hollywood Teamsters website on Monday. Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on Aug. 22. […]

  • Tim Blake Nelson

    Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' Adds Tim Blake Nelson (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hollywood Teamsters and four other Basic Crafts Unions have reached a tentative agreement with producers on a successor deal to the current master contract. Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399, made the announcement on the Hollywood Teamsters website on Monday. Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers began on Aug. 22. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad