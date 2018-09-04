Hollywood Bowl to Host ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ 25th Anniversary Concerts

The 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl with two performances led by Danny Elfman and featuring cast members and guest artists.

Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the live-to-picture screening and concert is produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, and Live Nation/Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents, in association with Disney Concerts. The orchestra will be led by conductor John Mauceri, founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Elfman will reprise his role of Jack Skellington with Catherine O’Hara (Sally) and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie) set to take part in a presentation that includes living scenery projected onto the facade of the Bowl in what Kraft and Engel term a “fully immersive digital” visual.

The 1993 movie directed by Henry Selick (“James and the Giant Peach”) and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. A perennial favorite of Halloween and Christmas, the Bowl concert invites audience members to participate in a costume contest (“Tim Burton-inspired costumes are encouraged,” reads a release), and offers a “Halloween Town” experience that includes photo opportunities and trick-or-treating stations.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 8 at all Ticketmaster outlets with a special American Express presale starting September 5.