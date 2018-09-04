Hollywood Bowl to Host ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ 25th Anniversary Concerts

A live-to-picture presentation of the Tim Burton classic will feature Danny Elfman along with other cast members and guest artists.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

The 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl with two performances led by Danny Elfman and featuring cast members and guest artists.

Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the live-to-picture screening and concert is produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, and Live Nation/Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents, in association with Disney Concerts. The orchestra will be led by conductor John Mauceri, founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Elfman will reprise his role of Jack Skellington with Catherine O’Hara (Sally) and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie) set to take part in a presentation that includes living scenery projected onto the facade of the Bowl in what Kraft and Engel term a “fully immersive digital” visual.

The 1993 movie directed by Henry Selick (“James and the Giant Peach”) and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. A perennial favorite of Halloween and Christmas, the Bowl concert invites audience members to participate in a costume contest (“Tim Burton-inspired costumes are encouraged,” reads a release), and offers a “Halloween Town” experience that includes photo opportunities and trick-or-treating stations.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 8 at all Ticketmaster outlets with a special American Express presale starting September 5.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More Music

  • Disney

    Hollywood Bowl to Host 'Nightmare Before Christmas' 25th Anniversary Concerts

    The 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl with two performances led by Danny Elfman and featuring cast members and guest artists. Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the live-to-picture screening and concert is produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, and […]

  • Jay-Z to Present City of Hope

    Jay-Z to Present City of Hope Honor to Warner/Chappell Chief Jon Platt

    The 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl with two performances led by Danny Elfman and featuring cast members and guest artists. Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the live-to-picture screening and concert is produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, and […]

  • Lil Pump

    Lil Pump Tells Fans He's Going to Jail for Parole Violation

    The 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl with two performances led by Danny Elfman and featuring cast members and guest artists. Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the live-to-picture screening and concert is produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, and […]

  • Jacqueline Saturn

    Capitol Music Group Ups Jacqueline Saturn to President of Caroline

    The 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl with two performances led by Danny Elfman and featuring cast members and guest artists. Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the live-to-picture screening and concert is produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, and […]

  • Dave Grohl

    Foo Fighters Postpone Two Shows After Dave Grohl Loses Voice

    The 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl with two performances led by Danny Elfman and featuring cast members and guest artists. Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the live-to-picture screening and concert is produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, and […]

  • John Williams

    From 'E.T.' to 'Star Wars' and Beyond, John Williams Celebrated at Hollywood Bowl

    The 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will be celebrated at the Hollywood Bowl with two performances led by Danny Elfman and featuring cast members and guest artists. Scheduled for October 26 and 27, the live-to-picture screening and concert is produced by Laura Engel and Richard Kraft, Tim Fox and Alison Ahart Williams, and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad