You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Hilary Swank to Star as Detective in Thriller ‘Fatale’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hilary Swank
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Hilary Swank will play a seductive detective, “Dora the Explorer” starts production, and Richard Stanley’s “Malware” gets an additional producer.

CASTING

Hilary Swank has come on board Deon Taylor’s thriller “Fatale,” which begins shooting in September in Los Angeles.

“Fatale” centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive female police detective, portrayed by Swank. Taylor is directing and producing with his Hidden Empire Film Group partners Roxanne Avent and Robert F. Smith. David Loughery wrote the screenplay.

Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales. Avent will oversee the production for Hidden Empire Film Group, which is fully financing the movie.

Swank’s family drama “What They Had” opens in October through Bleecker Street. She won Oscars for “Million Dollar Baby” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Swank and Taylor are both represented by WME. Swank’s attorney is Jeffrey Bernstein. The news was first reported by Deadline.

PRODUCTION START

Paramount Players has launched production on its live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie with Isabela Moner in the lead role.

Related

The animated series aired on Nickelodeon for 172 episodes from 2000 to 2014. It centers on a young American Latina who, along with her monkey, Boots, faces riddles and characters.

“The Muppets” director James Bobin is directing from a script he co-wrote with Nick Stoller. The film also stars Eugenio Derbez, Madeleine Madden, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Temuera Morrison, and Adriana Barraza as Dora’s grandma.

The film is a Paramount Players and Nickelodeon production in association with Walden Media. The film is being supported by the Queensland Government via Screenland Queensland. Paramount will release the film on Aug. 2, 2019.

Seventeen-year-old Moner was last seen in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” The film is produced by “Christopher Robin” producer Kristin Burr. Executive producers are John G. Scotti, Julia Pistor, and Derbez. “Dora the Explorer” opens Aug. 2, 2019. A first look at Moner as Dora was also released on Friday, which can be seen below.

First Look at Isabela Moner as Dora in the film DORA THE EXPLORER by Paramount Players
CREDIT: Vince Valitutti

PRODUCER ATTACHMENT

Frank Murray of London-based Lux Capta Films has signed on to the neo-noir drama “Malware” from director Richard Stanley, joining David Gregory of Severin Films as producer.

“Richard Stanley’s vision for this near-futurist retelling of ‘Dante’s Inferno’ is not only timely, but it also has all the earmarks of a cult standout among the current barrage of socially conscious thrillers,” Murray said.

Gregory said, “I wanted to find a producer who was not only excited by the story, but who also had the pedigree to uncompromisingly deliver it to the screen and Frank got it right away.”

Murray produced “First Reformed.” Stanley’s credits include “Hardware” and “Dust Devil.”

Stanley said, “’Malware’s’ inception came about as a result of the alarm felt by many over the role technology is playing in bringing about this strange new ‘dark age’ of populist sentiment. Without giving too much away, I felt inspired by the sinister nature of the dark web and its invisible hand’s effect on modern society. I think now more than ever, subversive visual storytelling is poised for a comeback, and ‘Malware’ is definitely that.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Hilary Swank

    Film News Roundup: Hilary Swank to Star as Detective in Thriller 'Fatale'

    In today’s film news roundup, Hilary Swank will play a seductive detective, “Dora the Explorer” starts production, and Richard Stanley’s “Malware” gets an additional producer. CASTING Hilary Swank has come on board Deon Taylor’s thriller “Fatale,” which begins shooting in September in Los Angeles. “Fatale” centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Marvel Schedules 10th Anniversary Film Festival for All 20 Movies at Imax Sites

    In today’s film news roundup, Hilary Swank will play a seductive detective, “Dora the Explorer” starts production, and Richard Stanley’s “Malware” gets an additional producer. CASTING Hilary Swank has come on board Deon Taylor’s thriller “Fatale,” which begins shooting in September in Los Angeles. “Fatale” centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme […]

  • Director Spike Lee, actors Topher Grace

    Spike Lee's 10 Best Movies Ranked

    In today’s film news roundup, Hilary Swank will play a seductive detective, “Dora the Explorer” starts production, and Richard Stanley’s “Malware” gets an additional producer. CASTING Hilary Swank has come on board Deon Taylor’s thriller “Fatale,” which begins shooting in September in Los Angeles. “Fatale” centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme […]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Offering Sexual Harassment Counseling Services

    In today’s film news roundup, Hilary Swank will play a seductive detective, “Dora the Explorer” starts production, and Richard Stanley’s “Malware” gets an additional producer. CASTING Hilary Swank has come on board Deon Taylor’s thriller “Fatale,” which begins shooting in September in Los Angeles. “Fatale” centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme […]

  • Gal Gadot

    Gal Gadot Joins 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Voice Cast

    In today’s film news roundup, Hilary Swank will play a seductive detective, “Dora the Explorer” starts production, and Richard Stanley’s “Malware” gets an additional producer. CASTING Hilary Swank has come on board Deon Taylor’s thriller “Fatale,” which begins shooting in September in Los Angeles. “Fatale” centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme […]

  • The Meg

    Box Office: 'The Meg' to Chomp on Competition With $32 Million

    In today’s film news roundup, Hilary Swank will play a seductive detective, “Dora the Explorer” starts production, and Richard Stanley’s “Malware” gets an additional producer. CASTING Hilary Swank has come on board Deon Taylor’s thriller “Fatale,” which begins shooting in September in Los Angeles. “Fatale” centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme […]

  • CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

    ‘Christopher Robin’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In today’s film news roundup, Hilary Swank will play a seductive detective, “Dora the Explorer” starts production, and Richard Stanley’s “Malware” gets an additional producer. CASTING Hilary Swank has come on board Deon Taylor’s thriller “Fatale,” which begins shooting in September in Los Angeles. “Fatale” centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad