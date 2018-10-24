High Octane Pictures Acquires U.S. Rights to Sci-Fi Family Film ‘The Bobot’ (EXCLUSIVE)

California-based High Octane Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to Ukrainian sci-fi family film “The Bobot” from LevelK.

High Octane Pictures (HOP) is planning to release the film during the second quarter of 2019.

“The Bobot, ” which has been described as the first Ukrainian sci-fi action-adventure film for family audiences, takes place in a near future and follows a 12-year-old dreamer, Vlad, who gets caught in a conflict between two alien forces. Forced to overcome his fears, Vlad joins forces with Bobot, an electric transformer box, to prevent a global disaster.

Like most science fiction films, “The Bobot” raises various issues such as the impact of technological progress on the environment.

“‘The Bobot’ is nothing short of incredible. This is a film we’ve been tracking since we first heard of its development and could not be happier to be working with the wonderful team over at LevelK in addition to the insanely talented filmmakers who brought ‘The Bobot’ to life,” said High Octane Pictures president Galen Christy.

The film is directed by Max Ksjonda, a popular Ukrainian director of music videos, TV series and commercials. His 2013 short film “The Way” won multiple awards and played at festivals the world. Ksjonda has also made music videos for the Eurovision contest winner Jamala, as well as numerous other Ukrainian musicians.

“The Bobot” is produced by Oleksii Moskalenko at Mental dRive Studio. Ukrainian State Film Agency financed it with Mental dRive Studio. The film was locally released on Aug. 30 by Ukrainian Film Distribution.

Based in Copenhagen, LevelK’s slate includes a wide range of international movies, notably Ben Hackworth’s “Celeste,” Thorbjørn Christoffersen and Anders Matthesen’s “Checkered Ninja” and Poul Berg’s “Hacker.”