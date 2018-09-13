‘High Life,’ Starring Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche, Nabbed by A24

A24 has bought North American distribution rights to Claire Denis’ sci-fi drama “High Life,” starring Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth and André Benjamin.

“High Life” premiered Sept. 9 at the Toronto Film Festival and is the first English-language feature film for Denis, who directed from a script she wrote with Jean-Pol Fargeau and Geoff Cox.

The story is set on a spaceship traveling with a group of criminals on board. The criminals have been tricked into believing they will be freed if they participate in a mission towards a black hole to find an alternate energy source, while undergoing sexual experiments by the scientists on board. Pattinson’s character is caring for his baby daughter while on the ship.

Jessica Kiang gave “High Life” a positive review for Variety: “This kinky, often grotesque melding of genre science-fiction with all-out body horror is an audacious project, but the scope of its ambition is cleverly reined in by the low-key presentation, its more salacious potential muted down to an insistent threatening hum, like the background radiation of Stuart Staples’ score.”

Producers are Oliver Dungey, Laurence Clerc, Olivier Thery-Lapiney, Andrew Lauren and DJ Gugenheim. The deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance. Wild Bunch is handling foreign sales. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

