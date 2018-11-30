×
Hero Fiennes Tiffin to Star in War Drama ‘Freedom’s Path’

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Freedom's Path
CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Rising British actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin will star in the upcoming war drama “Freedom’s Path,” sources tell Variety.

Brett Smith is directing the pic.

The feature is based on Smith’s short film of the same name. Scott Mednick and Skyler Mednick will produce through their Mednick Productions, alongside A.J. Winslow and Jim Pidgeon.

The film follows the story of a wounded Union soldier named Kitch who, when saved by a group of black soldiers, helps them run the Underground Railroad while he recovers from his injuries. Fiennes Tiffin will play William, a naïve Union soldier who is horrified when he enters the war. A deserter and a coward, he befriends Kitch and learns the error of his prejudice.

Fiennes Tiffin can next be seen in the romance drama “After,” based on the bestselling YA book of the same name, which hits theaters April 12, 2019. He is also known for playing young Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” films. Ralph Fiennes, who plays Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” series, is Fiennes Tiffin’s uncle.

Fiennes Tiffin is repped by ICM Partners and the Artists Partnership.

Prior to “Freedom’s Path,” Smith was better known for his short films like “Trout” and “The Most Beautiful Thing in the World.”

