Henry Cavill Thriller ‘Nomis’ Bought for U.S. by Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to David Raymond’s directorial debut “Nomis,” starring Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, and Alexandra Daddario.

The L.A. Film Festival selected “Nomis” as its closing night film on Sept. 28 at the ArcLight Hollywood Cinerama Dome. The showing was the world premiere for “Nomis,” which follows American police trapping an online predator, only to realize the depth of his crimes goes far beyond anything they had anticipated. As new leads emerge and the case unravels, Cavill’s character teams with a local vigilante (Kingsley) in pursuit of vengeance.

The thriller also stars Stanley Tucci, Minka Kelly, and Nathan Fillion. Raymond wrote the script, and also produced alongside Robert Ogden Barnum, Arise Pictures’ Chris Pettit, Buffalo Gals’ Jeff Beesley, and Rick Dugdale.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said, “This is a beautifully crafted tension-filled thriller with a cast that, undeniably, our audiences will love. ‘Nomis’ is a fun and entertaining ride and we’re very excited to be onboard.”

Saban Films’ recent titles also include “The Super,” starring Val Kilmer; “Between Worlds,” starring Nicolas Cage; Gerard Butler’s “The Vanishing”; “The Yellow Birds,” starring Tye Sheridan, Alden Ehrenreich, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, and Jennifer Aniston; “Small Town Crime,” starring John Hawkes and Octavia Spencer; and “Never Grow Old,” starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch.

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the “Nomis” deal for Saban Films, along with CAA on behalf of filmmakers. Fortitude International is handling international rights.