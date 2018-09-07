Film News Roundup: Henry Cavill’s Thriller ‘Nomis’ to Close L.A. Film Festival

In today’s film news roundup, Henry Cavill’s “Nomis” will close the L.A. Film Festival, “The True Don Quixote” will premiere in New Orleans and BAFTA LA honors Cate Blanchett.

FILM FESTIVALS

The L.A. Film Festival has selected the thriller “Nomis,” starring Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley and Alexandra Daddario, as its closing night film on Sept. 28 at the ArcLight Hollywood Cinerama Dome.

The showing will be the world premiere for “Nomis,” which follows American police trapping an online predator, only to realize the depth of his crimes goes far beyond anything they had anticipated. The film also stars Stanley Tucci, Minka Kelly and Nathan Fillion.

“As a festival that has always championed new voices, it is only fitting to be closing this year with the work of a first-time writer-director,” said Jennifer Cochis, LA Film Festival director. “In ‘Nomis,’ David Raymond created a thrilling film made all the more terrifying by the performances from his incredible cast.”

The festival, which has shifted from its usual June slot, has also set a gala screening of “Viper Club” for Sept. 22 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Maryam Keshavarz directed the film, starring Susan Sarandon as an ER nurse struggling to free her grown son, a journalist captured by terrorists in the Middle East.

The New Orleans Film Festival will premiere “The True Don Quixote,” starring Tim Blake Nelson, Jacob Batalon and Ann Mahoney on Oct. 20.

The film was shot primarily in St. Bernard Parish just outside New Orleans with Chris Poché directing from his own script. “The True Don Quixote” is a contemporary comedic ode to Miguel de Cervantes’ classic story. Nelson plays a deluded man who, believing he is a 14th century knight, embarks on a quest to restore chivalry to the world.

Trey Burvant and Jason Waggenspack produce through their Charterhouse Films and Neutral Ground Films, respectively. The film is co-produced by Beth Burvant. Executive producers include Karey Kirkpatrick, Rick French, Sal Scaccia, Josh Mayer, Susan Brennan and Sidney D. Torres III.

“We are thrilled to premiere ‘The True Don Quixote’ at home in New Orleans and to be part of one of the fastest-growing festivals in the country,” said Poché, “and we can’t wait to unleash Tim’s astounding performance on an audience.”

The film is represented by UTA. Nelson is represented by UTA and Gateway Management, and Batalon by Paradigm.

BLANCHETT HONORED

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) has selected Cate Blanchett as the recipient of its Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.

She joins previously announced honoree Steve McQueen, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing. The British Academy Britannia Awards will take place on Oct. 26, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Blanchett has received seven Academy Award nominations and won for “Blue Jasmine” and “The Aviator.”

“With an impressive and extensive repertoire of work on screen and stage, Cate’s award-winning talent is unprecedented, earning her international acclaim and numerous accolades,” said BAFTA Los Angeles Chairman Kieran Breen.

Past recipients include Matt Damon (2017), Jodie Foster (2016), Meryl Streep (2015), Robert Downey Jr. (2014) and George Clooney (2013).

Blanchett starred in “Ocean’s 8,” the first all-female installment in the “Ocean’s” franchise and will be seen in “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.” She will star in “Where’d You Go Bernadette,” the film adaptation of Maria Semple’s novel, and Netflix’s “Mowgli.”