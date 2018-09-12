Henry Cavill’s Future as Superman Is Cloudy, Warner Bros. Focusing on Supergirl

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/DC Comics/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885908aj)Henry CavillBatman V Superman - Dawn Of Justice - 2016Director: Zack SnyderWarner Bros/DC ComicsUSAScene StillAction/AdventureBatman v Superman : L?Aube de la Justice
CREDIT: Warner Bros/DC Comics/Kobal/REX/

Superman might be hanging up his red cape.

Henry Cavill’s future as Superman in the DC Extended Universe is cloudy as Warner Bros., the studio behind the comic book franchise, is holding off on developing new films centering on the Man of Steel with or without the British actor.

Instead, Warner Bros. is shifting its attention to developing a Supergirl movie. As the studio attempts to shake up the struggling DC Universe, it is also prioritizing its Harley Quinn “Birds of Prey” spinoff, along with Todd Philip’s stand-alone Joker film, and a “Wonder Woman” sequel.

Cavill first donned the signature Spandexed suit in 2013’s “Man of Steel.” He reprised the role alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” The latter two struggled at the box office and were panned by critics. Though a final decision has not been confirmed, Affleck is not expected to return as Batman.

The studio tried to Cavill to appear for a Superman cameo in “Shazam!,” the comic book adaptation starring Zachary Levi, which debuts April 5. Cavill will not appear in the movie due to scheduling conflicts.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More to come…

