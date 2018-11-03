Korean Film Council and Local Companies Aim for Fair Trade in the Movie Business

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hear Me
CREDIT: Kuo Chengchang

In 2017, a group of film companies announced the launch of the Foreign Film Buyer-Distributors Assn. of Korea, aiming to contribute to a better business environment and fairer practices. However, the first dispute occurred between member companies in September — less than a year after organization’s birth.

Jinjin Pictures, a member of the association, agreed with Taiwan’s Trigram Films in June to buy Korean rights to “Hear Me” (pictured above) and had the first draft of the contract notarized. The following month, however, the Taiwanese company notified Trigram that another Korean buyer had quoted higher price for the film and suggested that Jinjin either cancel the contract or alter its condition.

Jinjin figured that AUD, another member of the association, was negotiating for “Hear Me” and informed the company about its existing deal. As AUD insisted that it would still buy the film’s Korean rights, the buyer-distributors association released a statement, calling for AUD to withdraw the theatrical release of “Hear Me,” stating that it undermines fair film trade environment.

Related

“We asked the Taiwanese company about its contract with Jinjin, but were only informed that the contract had been canceled already. […] In purchasing ‘Hear Me,’ we have done nothing ethically dishonest,” said AUD’s spokesperson in a statement.

In October, the association announced that the two companies had met and ended the dispute. “AUD apologized to Jinjin for pushing ahead with the contract without checking the existing contract between Jinjin and Trigram Films, and Jinjin accepted,” said the association.

Even though the dispute between the two Korean companies has been cleared at a friendly level, the one between Jinjin and Trigram Films, which signed contracts with both Jinjin and AUD, will have to go through AFMA’s international arbitration. Against such backdrop, the Korean Film Council (Kofic), whose main agenda under the new leadership include fair trade, signed an agreement with the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board’s international arbitration center.

That agreement aims to help Korean cinema and its staff work more efficiently and safely in the international market with legal stability. Kofic and KCAB will work together to promote international arbitration in the Korean film industry; to educate industry employees about responding to international disputes; and to conduct research on cross-border disputes such as the “Hear Me” case.

“From acquisition, sales, investment to co-production, Korean cinema has been widely engaged in the international communication and legal issues have therefore arisen,” says Shin Hee-taek, head of the KCAB international arbitration center. “However, neither legal guidance nor corrective measures has been sufficient. We hope this serves as a safety net that guarantees legal certainty in the Korean film industry.”

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Biz

  • Hear Me

    Korean Film Council and Local Companies Aim for Fair Trade in the Movie Business

    In 2017, a group of film companies announced the launch of the Foreign Film Buyer-Distributors Assn. of Korea, aiming to contribute to a better business environment and fairer practices. However, the first dispute occurred between member companies in September — less than a year after organization’s birth. Jinjin Pictures, a member of the association, agreed […]

  • The Negotiation

    Big Movies Saturate Korean Cinemas Over Holiday, Damaging the Box Office

    In 2017, a group of film companies announced the launch of the Foreign Film Buyer-Distributors Assn. of Korea, aiming to contribute to a better business environment and fairer practices. However, the first dispute occurred between member companies in September — less than a year after organization’s birth. Jinjin Pictures, a member of the association, agreed […]

  • Alec Baldwin

    Alec Baldwin Arrested After Fight in New York

    In 2017, a group of film companies announced the launch of the Foreign Film Buyer-Distributors Assn. of Korea, aiming to contribute to a better business environment and fairer practices. However, the first dispute occurred between member companies in September — less than a year after organization’s birth. Jinjin Pictures, a member of the association, agreed […]

  • Ilana Glazer

    Ilana Glazer Political Event Canceled After Brooklyn Synagogue Hit With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

    In 2017, a group of film companies announced the launch of the Foreign Film Buyer-Distributors Assn. of Korea, aiming to contribute to a better business environment and fairer practices. However, the first dispute occurred between member companies in September — less than a year after organization’s birth. Jinjin Pictures, a member of the association, agreed […]

  • Courteney Monroe Carolyn Bernstein Geoff Daniels

    National Geographic Solidifies TV Leadership Team Ahead of Disney Sale

    In 2017, a group of film companies announced the launch of the Foreign Film Buyer-Distributors Assn. of Korea, aiming to contribute to a better business environment and fairer practices. However, the first dispute occurred between member companies in September — less than a year after organization’s birth. Jinjin Pictures, a member of the association, agreed […]

  • Hawaii Five-O Oahu Hawaii

    Filmmakers Find Financial Incentives on Hawaii's Oahu and on U.S. Virgin Islands

    In 2017, a group of film companies announced the launch of the Foreign Film Buyer-Distributors Assn. of Korea, aiming to contribute to a better business environment and fairer practices. However, the first dispute occurred between member companies in September — less than a year after organization’s birth. Jinjin Pictures, a member of the association, agreed […]

  • Jack Ma Alibaba

    Alibaba Favoring Investment Over Profitability in Media and Entertainment

    In 2017, a group of film companies announced the launch of the Foreign Film Buyer-Distributors Assn. of Korea, aiming to contribute to a better business environment and fairer practices. However, the first dispute occurred between member companies in September — less than a year after organization’s birth. Jinjin Pictures, a member of the association, agreed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad