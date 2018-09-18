Head of Italian Distributors’ Group Resigns Over Venice-Netflix Release Spat

Alessio Cremonini, Andrea Occhipinti, Jasmine Trinca, Alessandro Borghi and Max Tortora'Sulla mia pelle' photocall, 75th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 29 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Maria Laura Antonelli/REX/Shutterstock

Andrea Occhipinti, the head of Italy’s national distributors’ group, has resigned in the wake of a controversy prompted by the simultaneous release in Italian theaters and on Netflix of police-brutality drama “On My Skin,” following its Venice Film Festival premiere.

Occhipinti, chief of Rome-based production-distribution company Lucky Red, decided to step down as president of the distributors’ unit within Italy’s motion picture organization, ANICA, because “On My Skin’s” release had “created plenty of tensions among exhibitors who programmed the movie (few) and those who chose not to (many),” he said in a statement.

“The film’s success [in movie theaters] increased these tensions,” Occhipinti added. 

“On My Skin,” which went out on roughly 80 Italian screens starting last Wednesday, scored the frame’s second-highest per-screen average (€2,383, or $2,700) and came in at No. 9 overall with €244,479 ($286,000), a result that local box office analyst Robert Bernocchi called “amazing.”

